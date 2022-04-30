'Scratching the surface': Multi-talented sophomore Marunycz pitches Titans past Lancers with complete game

Luke Marunycz is a dependable leadoff hitter and good enough with his glove to hold down a starting third baseman job.

If that’s all he did for a Tuscarora varsity baseball team that ranks among Frederick County’s best this season, it would be sufficient — especially considering he’s a sophomore.

But Marunycz has emerged as yet another hard-to-score-on pitcher in pitching-rich Frederick County this season.

After throwing a two-hitter and combining on a no-hitter earlier this season, Marunycz turned in a quality complete game on Friday to lead the Titans to a 3-1 win over host Linganore.

The right-hander gave up one earned run to the Lancers, the first one he’s allowed this season in 23 1-3 innings pitched, while striking out six, walking just one (in the seventh inning) and scattering six hits.

While twins Drew and Ryan DeSanto have anchored Tuscarora’s deep pitching staff this season, Marunycz has also delivered on the mound to help the Titans (12-3, 10-2 CMC Spires) stay in the hunt for the Central Maryland Conference Spires Division title.

“Luke did a great job once again today,” Titans coach Mike O’Brien said. “That’s two good starts in a row, two complete games for him.”

Earning a spot on Tuscarora’s varsity team as a freshman last season, Marunycz saw limited action as pitcher.

“I think he was in two or three games. But he plays a real good third base and he’s a great leadoff hitter,” O’Brien said of Marunycz, who also had two hits on Friday. “He’s only a sophomore, so I think we’re just scratching the surface with him as a baseball player.”

O’Brien and Linganore assistant coach Bryan Crampton (Lancers head coach David Keiling missed Friday’s game to attend a P.E. teachers conference) both praised Marunycz’s ability to mix off-speed pitches with his fastball. The starter said his curve and change-up were working well on Friday.

“It really keeps batters off balance when you’re able to throw the off-speed for strikes. That’s why my ERA is like zero-point something,” Marunycz said. “It was a pretty good game. Had some good defense behind me, too.”

True enough. Third baseman Dom Gomez, yet another pitcher for the Titans and their regular second baseman, lunged to catch a bunt in the air, then doubled up the runner at first in the second inning.

In the bottom of the third, Tuscarora outfielder Andrew Edwards reached high to catch Dylan Allnutt’s hard liner to deep right field. And Marunycz ended the inning by fielding a dribbler and rushing an off-balance yet accurate throw to nab the runner at first base.

Another hard-hit Allnutt liner in the fifth was snagged by shortstop Drew DeSanto, who promptly doubled up the runner at second to thwart a potential rally. And when a throw to nab a runner trying to steal second went into the outfield in the sixth, center fielder Kyle Sanger threw the runner out as he attempted to advance to third on the play.

Michael Dodson turned in a solid start himself, holding the Titans scoreless for four of the five innings he pitched. And his only problematic inning, the third, hinged heavily on errors, miscues and Tuscarora’s cunning on the basepaths.

With the game scoreless, Riley Donovan hit a full-swing bunt with one out in the third. As he sped into first for what would’ve been a close play, the ball bounced off the first baseman’s glove.

Marunycz followed with Tuscarora’s only clean hit of the inning, a single to left-center. Drew DeSanto then reached when the left fielder couldn’t field his fly ball, allowing Donovan to score.

With Gomez at the plate, the Titans ended up scoring two runs when a pitch got past the catcher. Marunycz crossed the plate first, and Drew DeSanto followed when the Lancers didn’t gather the ball quickly enough.

Dodson struck out four and scattered five hits before being relieved by Austin May, who threw two hitless, scoreless innings.

“Our pitching kept us in the ballgame, we had really one rough inning defensively where we let it get away from us,” Crampton said. “That unfortunately kind of did us in in the end.”

Linganore (7-7, 5-5) narrowed Tuscarora’s lead to 3-1 in the third, when Dodson hit a leadoff double to left-center and scored on Ben Boyer’s single to left.

This was Linganore’s third game this week against a CMC Spires heavyweight, following an 11-1 loss to Urbana and a 1-0 loss to Thomas Johnson.

“We’ve had our ups and downs this year. We started 2-5, we ran off five in a row,” Crampton said. “And this week we’ve played some really tough competition.”