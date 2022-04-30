ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Quick Look Under the Hood of an NFT Smart Contract (Part 1)

A smart contract is the heart of an NFT that powers it to do what it does. In this article series, we take an in-depth look at an NFT smart contract. NFTs, otherwise known as non-fungible tokens, come in many different types, but at its core is a smart contract that...

Rug-Pull: How to Spot the Fraud Easily via Smart Contract Codes

Rug pulls are a lucrative fraud in which developers create new crypto tokens and market them to investors to increase their value and overall liquidity. They then drain the funding pool and crash the token's value to zero before disappearing into thin air and vanishing with the cash. Rug pulls were responsible for more than US$2.8 billion in unlawful activities in 2021, close to an all-time high and up 81 percent from 2020, according to the blockchain data tracker system, Chainalaysis. Smart contracts codes are the backbone that pillared crypto projects: crypto, DeFi, dApps, or NFT. Knowing how to read smart contracts is a must-have skill for anyone interested in investing in crypto projects.
PUBLIC SAFETY
An In-Depth Look at Blockchain Validation

One of the most powerful properties of a blockchain is the fact that every single part of the blockchain's execution can be independently validated. How much validation do we actually need? Do we need a culture where the average person in the world runs software that checks every transaction? It's these questions, that are a challenge, and a very important challenge to resolve especially if we want to build blockchains with consensus mechanisms better than the single-chain "Nakamoto" proof of work that the blockchain space originally started with. If enough users are validating, then a contentious attempt to force a change of the protocol will default to chaos.
COMPUTERS
Cere Announces Gasless Integration with Biconomy to Enable Cheaper and Robust NFTs

Cere Network and Biconomy Integrate to enable Cheaper and Faster NFTs. Cere Network is the first Decentralized Data Cloud platform, Cere announced a significant integration. Any third party willing to pay the transaction fee may use the Biconsomy connection to speed up blockchain transactions. As a result of this innovation, new users will have an easier time integrating with decentralised apps. Using the Cere Network, digital assets like digital assets and the metaverse, gaming material, and burgeoning collectibles may be protected and accessed securely.
SOFTWARE
Protect Your Crypto Wallets With InfoSec - The Three-Tier Wallet System and Crypto-Hygiene

Cryptocurrencies are never kept in a specific location or have a physical form. Public and private keys act as the basis of crypto wallets: The public key is primarily your wallet address. The private key is your digital identity to the cryptocurrency market, and anyone who gets hold of this can perform fraudulent transactions or steal your crypto coins. The multi-Tier Wallet system and Crypto Hygiene are measures leveraging cybersecurity in crypto assets protection.
CELL PHONES
Cardano
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Smart Contracts#Quick Look#Nft#Binance Academy#Investopedia
Open Source Trading Platform Bancor Launches a $1M Bug Bounty

Bancor is an open-source, decentralized trading protocol that allows participants to gain access to an open and permission-less marketplace. The $1 million bug bounty has a multi-tiered incentive system. Identifying significant risks can earn ethical hackers up to $1,000,000. Security bounties are amongst the most popular types of bounties awarded to ethical hackers. The main advantage of a bug bounty program is that it allows a business to pinpoint a variety of flaws in their software’s code.
ECONOMY
Omnichain NFTs: What They Are and Why They Matter!!

LayerZero is a Canada-based team building the interoperability protocol LayerZero. The protocol allows smart contracts to communicate among many or any blockchains easily. The LayerZero protocol is only messaging, no intermediary layer, wrapping, etc. It has instant support for any chain supporting the messaging layer with no extra trust assumptions or separate consensus. This makes Omnichain NFTs possible. Omnichain NFTs are NFTs that can exist in two or more chains.
MARKETS
Crossing Chains With Wrapped Tokens

Wrapped tokens are designed to bridge the fragmented pieces of the crypto market and solve the well-known problem of cross-chain interoperability. Wrapping tokens are a digital replica of a crypto asset (let’s take BTC for example) that is created on another blockchain non-native for this asset. Wrapped token is a kind of “mirror” of a digital asset that reflects its same amount (i.e., 1:1) and real-time price fluctuations. Wraps tokens are equivalent representations of the original assets, unlocking for their holders the exposure to more markets and, therefore, more earning opportunities.
CURRENCIES
