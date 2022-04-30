ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WATCH: Highlights of Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt, Zachary Carter in college

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals added some serious speed and heavy-hitting, plus pressure for opposing offenses on, Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft.

There, they traded up in the second for Cam Taylor-Britt, then added a versatile pass-rusher in the form of Zachary Carter.

We’ve already looked at the how and why of why both guys made a ton of sense and should be able to have big impacts right away.

But sometimes…it’s best to just let the tape do the talking. Below, we’ll share some of the best film breakdowns and highlight reels of the two new additions to the Super Bowl defense.

