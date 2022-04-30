ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

One dead in Garners Ferry early morning accident, Saturday

WLTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one driver is dead after a crash on Garners Ferry Road that ultimately involved two vehicles. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol's Master...

www.wltx.com

WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies driver killed in crash near Trenton

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that left one person dead. Troopers responded Thursday at approximately 4 p.m. to a two-vehicle accident on South Carolina Highway 19, one mile south of Trenton. Earl Ghant, 75, of Saluda, was driving a 2014 Mack dump...
TRENTON, SC
WIS-TV

Victim in deadly Richland County train accident identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly accident in Richland County involving a train is under investigation Saturday evening. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened at around 4:50 p.m. on Hobart Rd. Investigators shared that a 2017 Hyundai was headed south on the road when it collided with the train.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Ambulance collision impacting traffic on HWY 17

UPDATE: The road has reopened as of 12:00 p.m. —– CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is working to clear a collision on Highway 17 near Colleton County. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, all lanes were closed. CCSO said that a crash occurred before 10 a.m. involving a tractor tailor and an ambulance transporting […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Richland County, SC
Accidents
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
Richland County, SC
Cars
The Independent

Man dies in automated car wash after leaving vehicle and becoming pinned in machinery

A 56-year-old man was killed after he left his car in the middle of a self-serve car wash and became pinned between his vehicle and the facility’s machinery, local authorities said in a statement.The Escondido Police Department said they received a call late Friday night regarding a report of an unresponsive man found inside Pearl Car Wash, an automated 24-hour car wash located on East Valley Parkway in Escondido, California, approximately 50 kilometres northeast of San Diego.When the investigators arrived at the scene, they found the 56-year-old pinned between his car and a part of the machinery operated at the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Garners Ferry
WMBF

Funeral arrangements announced for beloved South Florence teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
FLORENCE, SC

