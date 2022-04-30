8PM: Whose Line Is It Anyway? Greg Proops

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...

