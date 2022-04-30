ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Double shooting in Avondale leaves 1 dead

By Jon Paepcke
wvtm13.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex about one block from Avondale...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 5

doubledeeznutz
2d ago

Can't have nothing nice! I dont care what color you are! Stop shooting eachother! If youre bad enough to run off at that mouth then be ready to back it up with those hands but for the love if God stop killing eachother

Reply(1)
3
BIRMINGHAM, AL
