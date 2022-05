INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A roster of artists is ready to make some noise as part of a lunch concert series. Organizers say the lunch concert series at the Artsgarden is one important way to start bringing people back to downtown Indianapolis after a very long two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. They say the Artsgarden — the glassed dome spans the intersection of Washington and Illinois streets — is a reason to bring people together, and performers Joshua Thompson and AshLee “PsyWryn Simone” Baskin began the series with an ode to Black classical music.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO