The casual hockey fan’s guide to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round

It’s the most wonderful time of year for hockey fans. No, I’m not talking about Christmas, I’m talking about the start of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs!

After a long 82-game season, the NHL playoffs are set to begin this Monday, May 2 with the first round. It’s a time of excitement — and stress — for hardcore hockey fans and those with a team in the running for the Stanley Cup.

And yet, the Stanley Cup playoffs are also an incredible time to jump in on the action as a casual fan. If 82 games of regular season hockey weren’t to your liking, how about two action-packed months of some of the most intense and thrilling moments in sports? Where anything can happen, upsets are frequent, and overtime is the most stressful, heart-pounding affair in sports?

Do I have you hooked yet? If not, here’s everything you — a casual fan — need to know about the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

What's the format for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

After two playoffs featuring differing rules due to the shortened seasons, the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs returns to its usual format! In this format, 16 teams make the playoffs, with the top three teams from each division and two wild cards in each conference making up the field and four rounds of action in total.

In the playoffs, the two conference winners take on the last wild card team, the other division winner plays the first wild card team, then the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in each division play one another. All the teams are reseeded for the second round and beyond, with the highest seed playing the lowest until there are two teams remaining.

Here’s how the 16 teams are set to match up for the first round.

Though a bit confusing, the NHL’s playoff format tries to get more intra-division rivalries during the first round, adding intensity right off the bat.

Who are the top players to watch in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round?

Rich Gagnon/Getty Images

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

With a 60-goal season, Matthews is certainly on his way to his first ever Hart Trophy for league MVP after an incredible offensive year. The Maple Leafs have a lot to prove in these playoffs and all eyes will be on Matthews to lead Toronto’s offense to its full potential.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

In a year when goal scoring was up across the board in the NHL, Shesterkin was phenomenal in net for the Rangers. If you’re a big fan of tight goaltender play, keep an eye out for Shesterkin as the best netminder in these playoffs, bar none.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Though Makar is a defenseman, he excels in providing a lethal offensive push for the Avalanche. Colorado comes into these playoffs as one of the top teams in the NHL and Makar’s incredible playmaking skills are a huge part of the equation.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without McDavid. McDavid is the best player in the NHL right now and his speed and creativity is second-to-none. You won’t find a more exciting player in these playoffs — or the NHL in general — than McDavid.

What are the top storylines coming into the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round?

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Will the Maple Leafs make it out of the first round?

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that the Maple Leafs are a cursed franchise that hasn’t been able to advance out of the first round in nearly two decades. The last time Toronto advanced to the second round was in 2003–04 and since then the Maple Leafs have been stuck in a cycle of misery and disappointment, including losing in four Game 7s.

But, with Matthews and company leading the charge, is this finally the year the Maple Leafs get it done? Or will they flame out in another glorious Game 7 loss?

Can the Lightning three-peat?

The Lightning have the chance to three-peat as Stanley Cup champions for the first time in NHL history since the Islanders in the 1980s. It’s been a long road for this Tampa Bay team, but they could be running out of gas from having played more games than any other team thanks to their two championship runs.

This team still has its core of Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, and Andrei Vasilevskiy that are as deadly as ever. Even still, it’s clear this Lightning team isn’t as deep as it used to be, which could impact them in the long run.

What chaos will the Western Conference bring?

Where the Eastern Conference is full of juggernauts, the Western Conference is a bit more… chaotic. The Dallas Stars backed into the playoffs, the Los Angeles Kings nearly didn’t make it themselves, and the Nashville Predators surprised everyone by looking quite strong at times.

The West is full of teams with underdog status, meaning chaos very well could reign in this conference with just how wacky some of its teams are.

What are the top series to watch in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs first round?

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

A first round series between the back-to-back champions and the team that can’t get out of their own way for a first round win? Sign me up for that series! The drama will be at an all-time high between the Lightning and Maple Leafs in this series and don’t be surprised if this one’s an absolute dog fight.

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals

The Panthers are the best offensive team in these playoffs and are super scary to line up against for a full seven-game series. That’s what the Capitals will have to do in order to advance out of the first round and with their goaltending issues they’ve had this season, it’s going to be a rough time. If you want a high-octane series, this one’s for you.

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

This first round series between the Wild and Blues has the potential to be super spicy. The Wild have two real solid goaltenders in Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot, which have been one of the best duos since the trade deadline.

Meanwhile, the Blues have a rejuvenated Vladimir Tarasenko and a St. Louis offense that’s performed better than expected this season. Expect a real tight series between two of the Central’s middle-tier teams.

What team is everyone rooting against?

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It has to be the Lightning here, who feel like the big bad of the NHL given that they’ve won back-to-back Stanley Cups and no one’s been able to touch their dominance in years. No one likes a team that wins all the time, right? There’s a reason the New England Patriots are one of the most hated NFL teams to this day.

Not only that, but they flaunted their salary cap shenanigans during their Stanley Cup Final celebrations last summer. They know they’re the NHL’s playoff villain, so let’s treat them as such!

What team will be the most fun to bandwagon?

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

If you don’t care about anything but having the most fun possible in these playoffs, the Panthers are the team for you. Florida lead the entire NHL in goals (335!) this season, as their offense was second-to-none in terms of pure scoring.

They’ve got incredibly fun players in Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov, alongside seasoned NHL veterans in Claude Giroux and Joe Thornton who have yet to win a Stanley Cup. Everyone loves the good old veteran who hasn’t won a Stanley Cup story, and the Panthers have two of them!

Not only that, the Panthers are a fun — if frustrating — team by nature because their goaltending is… fine on the best of days and very bad on its worst. Which means the Panthers oftentimes have to outscore their problems, leading to incredible hockey games as a result.

Seriously, when it comes to pure fun and vibes, the Panthers are the team for you.