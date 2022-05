Last week was a busy one for the Notre Dame women’s basketball roster. The Fighting Irish brought on three transfer portal additions to help offset the losses endured from earlier in the offseason. Graduate student forward Maya Dodson, one of the two most important Irish players on last year’s team, was selected in the third round of the WNBA Draft. Three bench players — Sam Brunelle, Anaya Peoples and Abby Prohaska — entered the NCAA transfer portal. It’s not clear if she’ll look to finish her college career elsewhere or if she’s finished playing for good, but senior guard Katlyn Gilbert is no longer with the team.

