ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer retires after 50 years

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer has announced her retirement after 50 years in college basketball. She finished with 1,055 wins, fourth all-time among Division...

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Hall Of Fame Women’s Basketball Coach Announces Retirement

After spending five decades coaching college hoops, C. Vivian Stringer is officially ready to embrace the next chapter of her life. On Saturday, the legendary women’s basketball coach announced her retirement. Stringer, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, started her coaching career at Cheyney State...
BASKETBALL
Journal Inquirer

UConn's Akok headed to Georgetown

The UConn men’s basketball program bid an early goodbye to a quartet of players this offseason, but two of them won’t be far from the program. Akok Akok, the junior forward who announced earlier this spring his intentions to transfer from the Huskies, has decided to continue his college basketball career at Georgetown.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Trentonian

TCNJ baseball opens NJAC Tournament at Montclair State

The College of New Jersey baseball team is no stranger to making a run in the New Jersey Athletic Conference tournament, and it’s time to do it again. The Lions (19-16) gained the No. 5 seed in the conference tournament and open play on Tuesday at No. 2 Montclair State (30-9) at 3:30 p.m.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rutgers Women’s Basketball Big Board: Who will replace C. Vivian Stringer at Rutgers?

Pat Hobbs has a pretty fascinating track record when it comes to his head coaching hires, the Rutgers athletic director having picked some strong resumes over the past few years. And while the hiring of head football coach Greg Schiano was certainly a layup given Schiano’s previous stint here, there is no denying that Hobbs making hires such as baseball head coach Steve Owens and basketball head coach Steve Pikiell were absolutely massive moves. Now with Saturday’s news that C. Vivian Stringer has retired, Hobbs has a hire that he simply must get right. Stringer retires as a legend not just at Rutgers...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Millville, NJ, Football Coach Dennis Thomas Steps Down

For the past seven seasons, Dennis Thomas has patrolled the sidelines as Millville high school's head football coach. However, the Thunderbolts will need a new leader for the upcoming season. Millville will be seeking a new head coach for the 2022 season after Thomas stepped down after seven successful seasons...
MILLVILLE, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers women’s lacrosse moves up two spots in final regular season poll

Following a midweek win in the Big Ten, Rutgers women’s lacrosse moved up two spots in the final Inside Lacrosse rankings. Rutgers, who finished the regular season 14-3 (4-2 Big Ten) are currently no. 13 in the final rankings of the regular season. They moved up two spots from last week. The Scarlet Knights have now won four straight games including consecutive Big Ten wins to close out the season. A week ago, they beat Penn State 18-13 and then this past Thursday, Rutgers downed Ohio State 10-8 on the road. Rutgers is the third seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, which they host this year. They will face No. 2 Northwestern on Friday night. In terms of their NCAA Tournament outlook, Rutgers is eighth nationally in RPI. RelatedRutgers coaching staff member is headed for Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp tryout This season, Rutgers tied a program record for most wins. They are looking to build on a solid 2021 season and make a deeper push in the NCAA Tournament. In 2021, Rutgers finished 7-9 (5-7 Big Ten). They lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Stony Brook.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy