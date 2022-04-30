ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Danny Gray selected No. 105 by San Francisco 49ers

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers selected WR Danny Gray with the No. 105 pick overall in the 2022 NFL...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

Free Agent Justyn Ross signs contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

Per Ian Rapoport on twitter, Free Agent WR Justyn Ross is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted. (Ian Rapoport on twitter) Ross recently had a surgery done by a well known Steelers doctor on his upper cervical spine which included two separate fusions, the surgery resulted in the Clemson WR falling off of most teams draft boards. The Clemson standout has a lot of potential if he can stay healthy as he posted 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in just his first two seasons before the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

10 NFL Draft Winners & Losers (2022 Fantasy Football)

This was one of the most fun and surprising NFL Drafts in recent memory. We were all extremely wrong about when most QBs would leave the board, and we got the joy of seeing Round 1 be all about the WRs. Now that it’s all in the books, we’ve got our featured experts here to share their thoughts on which players were the biggest winners and losers of the draft.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Who is the RB3 in Dynasty Rookie Drafts? (2022 Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and that means it’s time for dynasty rookie and startup drafts to really take off. We’ll have you covered throughout the draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Who Will Be the Top Wide Receiver of the 2022 NFL Draft Class? (Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and that means it’s time for dynasty rookie and startup drafts to really take off. We’ll have you covered throughout the draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Devin Bush Jr. has fifth-year option declined by Steelers

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers have declined the fifth-year option of veteran linebacker Devin Bush. (Adam Schefter ) Bush, who has continued to battle through injury and stretches of inefficient play, had his fifth-year option declined by the Steelers on Monday. The now fourth-year pro had a breakout rookie season before regressing each of the past two seasons posting just three sacks, seven pass breakups, and 96 combined tackles across 19 games. Each mark lower than his rookie season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Jose Miranda receives promotion to Majors

The former Twins' minor league player of the year will receive his first taste of major-league action. He has struggled a bit in 2022, going 22-for-86 with a slash line of .256/.295/.442 through the first 21 games. However, last season, he slashed .343/.397/.563 with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs. Fantasy managers who roster him should activate him, and those who are looking for third-base help should take a flyer on the 23-year-old.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Dynasty IDP Rookie Prospect Profile: Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022 Fantasy Football)

Scott Bogman, the host of the FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast and IDP Podcast, teamed with Joe Pisapia, co-host of the IDP Podcast, to provide dynasty rookie profiles for IDP players. They break down the top names of the 2022 NFL Draft class as you prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Tyrann Mathieu is signing with the Saints

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are signing veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu. (Ian Rapoport) After weeks of negotiating and several visits with the Saints, the former All-Pro safety has committed to sign with the team. The terms of the contract remain unknown but this is the largest post-draft acquisition to date. During his time with the Chiefs, Mathieu racked up three consecutive Pro-Bowl appearances as well as being voted a first-team All-Pro during his 2020 season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Mike Davis released by the Falcons

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Falcons have released veteran RB Mike Davis. (Jordan Schultz) Just two days after the NFL draft and the drafting of rookie RB Tyler Allgeier, the Falcons decided to release veteran RB Mike Davis. The 29-year-old ran for 503 yards and three touchdowns last year after inking a two-year deal with the club. The move leaves the Falcons with $750,000 in dead cap space but a savings of $2.5 million. The Falcons now have Allgeier, Darrell Williams, Cordarelle Patterson, and Quadree Ollison on the active roster at the RB position.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

2022 NFL Draft Grades for All 32 NFL Teams

The 2022 NFL Draft has reached its conclusion after months of blood, sweat and tears poured into the hundreds of college prospects. Draft day did not disappoint, with blockbuster trades, massive rookie fantasy football rankings implications and certain prospects — especially quarterbacks — falling down boards to keep us on the edge of our seats with anticipation.
NFL
fantasypros.com

James Kaprielian gets rocked for four runs knocking him out early Sunday

Oakland Athletics SP James Kaprielian pitched two innings on Sunday, striking out two, walking four, and allowing three hits for four earned runs in the A's 7-3 loss to the Guardians. Fantasy Impact:. Kaprielian saw just his first start of the 2022 season on Sunday and it was rough as...
OAKLAND, CA
fantasypros.com

Updated 2022 Dynasty Superflex Rookie Draft Rankings (Fantasy Football)

With the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, dynasty rookie drafts are going to be in full swing! We’ll have you covered throughout your dynasty drafting process with our Dynasty Rookie Draft Kit. Check out the latest consensus dynasty rookie draft rankings and tiers from our community of experts. Below are our consensus top 12 dynasty superflex rookie rankings. You can check out our full updated top-60 rankings here.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Lonnie Johnson Jr. traded to the Chiefs for a seventh-round pick

According to Aaron Wilson of PFN365, the Texans are trading former second-round draft pick, Lonnie Johnson, to the Chiefs in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. (Aaron Wilson) Fantasy Impact:. On Monday, the Texans traded former second-round CB Lonnie Johnson to the Chiefs in exchange for a conditional seventh-round...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

2023 NFL Draft: Matthew Freedman’s Way-Too-Early Top 50 Prospects

The 2022 NFL draft is so last week. Optimist that I am, I look toward the future, and now seems like a good time to post my way-too-early top 50 big board for 2023. I’m obsessed with the draft. Over the past four years, I’m the No. 2 mocker...
NFL
fantasypros.com

NFL Announces Five International Games for 2022 Season

The complete 2022 NFL Schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12, but we already know a handful of the games. Earlier this morning, the NFL announced its slate of international games for the 2022 season. Included in the five-game slate is the first-ever game in Germany, three games in London, and one game in Mexico City, Mexico.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Trai Turner is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with Washington

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Steelers OL Trai Turner is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Washington Commanders. (Adam Schefter) The former Pittsburgh offensive lineman inked a one-year deal to join the Commanders on Monday. the veteran was ranked 86th in PFFs rankings amongst offensive linemen in 2021. During his 2021 campaign, he allowed eight sacks and 13 QB hurries. He's a major upgrade for an offensive line that lost Brandon Scherff in free agency this offseason.
NFL
fantasypros.com

LA Chargers decline 5th-year option on Jerry Tillery

Per Ian Rapoport on twitter, the Los Angeles Chargers have declined the 5th-year option on DL Jerry Tillery. (Ian Rapoport on twitter) Despite the Chargers declining the 5th-year option on Tillery the team has spoken that the defensive lineman remains well within their long term plans. Chargers GM Tom Telesco also stated that "I expect an even bigger role this year" of his defensive lineman meaning he may be worth a look in any IDP leagues and will have to wait until 2023 for a new contract.
NFL
fantasypros.com

FantasyPros Staff Consensus 2022 Dynasty Rookie Draft Rankings

Prepare for your draft using our FantasyPros staff expert consensus dynasty rookie rankings. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud | iHeartRadio. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Second-Year Players Ready to Break Out (2022 Fantasy Football)

The “Sophomore Slump” myth did a quick 180. Now, it feels as though the fantasy community is going out of our way to target second-year players. Sophomores have gelled with their teams for a whole year and we have a full season of football to try gauging their talent, potential and role.
NFL

