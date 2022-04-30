Danny Gray selected No. 105 by San Francisco 49ers

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Falcons have released veteran RB Mike Davis. (Jordan Schultz) Just two days after the NFL draft and the drafting of rookie RB Tyler Allgeier, the Falcons decided to release veteran RB Mike Davis. The 29-year-old ran for 503 yards and three touchdowns last year after inking a two-year deal with the club. The move leaves the Falcons with $750,000 in dead cap space but a savings of $2.5 million. The Falcons now have Allgeier, Darrell Williams, Cordarelle Patterson, and Quadree Ollison on the active roster at the RB position.
Comments / 0