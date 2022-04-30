What they're saying nationally after the Eagles land Georgia LB Nakobe Dean with 83rd pick
It’s currently unknown the exact state of Nakobe Dean’s pectoral muscle or if he suffered an injury, but we do know is one of college football’s top linebackers is now a member of the Eagles.
The All-American linebacker slid all the way to the 83rd pick in round three thanks to a litany of draft rumors that centered on whether the nation’s top linebacker will need surgery to repair his pectoral injury, and if he’ll be available at all in 2022.
Dean was widely projected as a 1st-round pick before the rumors and after he landed with Philadelphia, the national media labeled the Eagles winners of day two as well.
Jim Nagy
The Reese’s Senior Bowl’s top official believes Philadelphia got the steal of the draft on Friday night.
NBC Sports Philadelphia
According to Reuben Frank, Philadelphia is comfortable with Dean’s health and he’ll participate in this week’s upcoming minicamp.
Kevin Negandhi
Sportscenter anchor and Philadelphia area native Kevin Negandhi is all in on Dean in Jonathan Gannon’s offense.
Daniel Jeremiah
Move The Sticks likes what Howie Roseman and the Eagles are doing.
Victor Williams
Dean can do things at middle linebacker that T.J. Edwards, Shaun Bradley, and others just can’t do.
Mike Kaye
Howie Roseman knew to not fix a recipe that’s not broken.
Dean and massive first-round defensive tackle Jordan Davis will hit the ground running.
CBS Sports
Philadelphia is a clear winner and their two picks are teammates from the reigning National Champions.
