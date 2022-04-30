What they're saying nationally after the Eagles land Georgia LB Nakobe Dean with 83rd pick

It’s currently unknown the exact state of Nakobe Dean’s pectoral muscle or if he suffered an injury, but we do know is one of college football’s top linebackers is now a member of the Eagles.

The All-American linebacker slid all the way to the 83rd pick in round three thanks to a litany of draft rumors that centered on whether the nation’s top linebacker will need surgery to repair his pectoral injury, and if he’ll be available at all in 2022.

Dean was widely projected as a 1st-round pick before the rumors and after he landed with Philadelphia, the national media labeled the Eagles winners of day two as well.

Jim Nagy

News Joshua L Jones

The Reese’s Senior Bowl’s top official believes Philadelphia got the steal of the draft on Friday night.

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

According to Reuben Frank, Philadelphia is comfortable with Dean’s health and he’ll participate in this week’s upcoming minicamp.

Kevin Negandhi

Sportscenter anchor and Philadelphia area native Kevin Negandhi is all in on Dean in Jonathan Gannon’s offense.

Daniel Jeremiah

[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021 Flgai 103021 Bulldogsvsgators

Move The Sticks likes what Howie Roseman and the Eagles are doing.

Victor Williams

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Dean can do things at middle linebacker that T.J. Edwards, Shaun Bradley, and others just can’t do.

Mike Kaye

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman knew to not fix a recipe that’s not broken.

Dean and massive first-round defensive tackle Jordan Davis will hit the ground running.

CBS Sports

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia is a clear winner and their two picks are teammates from the reigning National Champions.