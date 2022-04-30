ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

What they're saying nationally after the Eagles land Georgia LB Nakobe Dean with 83rd pick

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
It’s currently unknown the exact state of Nakobe Dean’s pectoral muscle or if he suffered an injury, but we do know is one of college football’s top linebackers is now a member of the Eagles.

The All-American linebacker slid all the way to the 83rd pick in round three thanks to a litany of draft rumors that centered on whether the nation’s top linebacker will need surgery to repair his pectoral injury, and if he’ll be available at all in 2022.

Dean was widely projected as a 1st-round pick before the rumors and after he landed with Philadelphia, the national media labeled the Eagles winners of day two as well.

Jim Nagy

The Reese’s Senior Bowl’s top official believes Philadelphia got the steal of the draft on Friday night.

NBC Sports Philadelphia

According to Reuben Frank, Philadelphia is comfortable with Dean’s health and he’ll participate in this week’s upcoming minicamp.

Kevin Negandhi

Sportscenter anchor and Philadelphia area native Kevin Negandhi is all in on Dean in Jonathan Gannon’s offense.

Daniel Jeremiah

Move The Sticks likes what Howie Roseman and the Eagles are doing.

Victor Williams

Dean can do things at middle linebacker that T.J. Edwards, Shaun Bradley, and others just can’t do.

Mike Kaye

Howie Roseman knew to not fix a recipe that’s not broken.

Dean and massive first-round defensive tackle Jordan Davis will hit the ground running.

CBS Sports

Philadelphia is a clear winner and their two picks are teammates from the reigning National Champions.

#The Eagles#College Football#American Football#All American
NBC Sports

NFL Draft grades: Experts rave about Eagles haul

The Eagles entered the 2022 NFL Draft with 10 picks. They walked away with five rookies, one Pro Bowl receiver and impressive marks from draft graders around the country. As a reminder, here’s a look at the Eagles’ draft class of 2022:. 1-13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia. 2-51:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

The Steelers Have Signed 10 Undrafted Free Agents

OT Jake Dixon – Duquesne. In addition to the double-digit undrafted free agent signings, the Steelers also came to terms on a one-year deal with former Cowboys/Falcons safety Damontae Kazee. The list of undrafted players is headlined by a pair of defensive backs in Chris Steele and Bryce Watts;...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Georgia Set An NFL Draft Record This Weekend

Move over, LSU and Ohio State. Georgia football has set the record for most players taken in a single, seven-round NFL Draft with 15 selections. The Buckeyes (2004) and Tigers (2020) held the previous record at 14. Georgia is coming off its first national championship since 1980. It was littered...
ATHENS, GA
