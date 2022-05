INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 12-10) topped Iowa (Cubs), 4-3. RF Canaan Smith-Njiba (.219) and pinch hitter Brendt Citta (.235) each hit a solo homer in the top of the ninth in a comeback victory. LHP Trey McGough (0.00) pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win and RHP Cristofer Melendez (3.24) earned his first save. RHP Roansy Contreras (1.42) started and pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts and three walks. 3B Rodolfo Castro (.262) went 2 for 4 with a double. SS Oneil Cruz (.176) finished 0 for 5 with four strikeouts. 1B Mason Martin (.303) was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts but did record an RBI groundout.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO