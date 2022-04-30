ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiener Staatsoper General Director Against Russian Ban, Stands With Anna Netrebko

By Francisco Salazar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Wiener Staatsoper’s press conference for its 2022-23 season, General Director Bogdan Roscic said he was not interested in banning Russian artists over the war in Ukraine. The General Director said that he believed that the audience was...

