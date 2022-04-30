Wiener Staatsoper General Director Against Russian Ban, Stands With Anna Netrebko

The Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition has announced its 2022 winners. After a season-long series of competitions at the district, regional, and national levels, a panel of expert judges named six singers as the winners who will receive a $20,000 cash prize and prestige and exposure. The 2022 winners are Le Bu, 26, bass-baritone (Midwest Region: Yan Cheng, China), Matthew Cairns, 27, tenor (Great Lakes Region: Toronto, Canada), Alexandra Razskazoff, 30, soprano (Southeast Region: New Brighton, Minnesota), Julie Roset, 25, soprano (Central Region: Avignon, France), Anne Marie Stanley, 30, mezzo-soprano (Upper Midwest Region: Princeton, NewJersey), and Esther Tonea, 28, soprano (Western Region: Buford, Georgia).
