Senior left fielder Sydney Balderrama hit three home runs to help Northeastern State sweep a double header from Nebraska-Kearney, 4-2 and 9-5, Friday afternoon in Tahlequah, Okla. The RiverHawks improve to 26-23 (14-10) while the Lopers are now 23-23 (13-11). NSU is 9-1 vs. UNK in Tahlequah since the...