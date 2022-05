Due to the City Council District 6 Candidate Forum on Tuesday, April 26, the UC Celebration (4th of July) planning meeting on Wednesday, the Parks and Recreation meeting of Thursday, and the anticipation of an announcement about an in-person meeting for the Community Plan Update, the print version of University City News will be delayed one week so that the volunteers who produce the print newsletter can provide our readers with the most up-to-date news and features possible. The print version of the newsletter will be available for distribution the first weekend of May; Friday or Saturday, May 6 or 7, 2022. The PDF version will be posted on the University City News website as soon as it’s available.

