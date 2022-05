DEMING – Joey Reza stepped into big shoes during the 2021-22 Deming High football season. The senior running back accepted the role of team leader on the field and in the weight room. His three-year journey as a Wildcat varsity player ended this past winter as an All-District 3-5A First-Team selection and as a member of the Class 5A All-State Team. On Friday, April 22, 2022, the 18-year-old Reza committed to extend his football career at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, NM.

