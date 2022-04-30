ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart explains why he left Alabama to challenge Nick Saban at Georgia

By Barkley Truax about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pad1_0fP9K6vU00
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Nick Saban coaching tree branches out so far, his former assistants are now beating him for national championships. Current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart defeated Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Smart has been building an empire of his own in Athens since taking over the head coaching job in 2016. Prior to that, however, Smart was on Saban’s staff as defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2015.

“I thought it was the next step,” Smart said about leaving Alabama. “You know, I had great nine years there at the University of Alabama and get the opportunity to come home to my alma mater, It was a no-brainer, right? This is a top 10 job in the country — top-five job in the country.”

It wasn’t as though Smart wasn’t a well-known coach. He won four national titles with the Crimson Tide, was named AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year in 2012 and the Broyles Award in 2009.

Saban, as he does so often, was grooming Smart for his first head coaching job in his 16-year career on the sidelines, and it paid off. His 66-15 overall record, six bowl wins, an SEC Championship, two CFP appearances and a national championship since 2015 give him one of the best resumes of first-time head coaches in the country.

“So when I got to go back [to Georgia] I knew that the race in the SEC is brutal. It’s brutal recruiting in the SEC, coaching in the SEC. But you get to coach guys like this,” Smart said about his 2022 draft class. “And I knew taking on that role that we’d have to get through the SEC gauntlet, but you get through that sometimes the playoffs are even easier. And and that’s what we’ve been able to do when we get into the playoffs. It’s like playing an SEC team every week.”

That mentality has given the SEC as a whole the last three CFP titles and five overall since the playoffs’ inception in 2014.

Smart will no doubt keep the ball rolling following his national championship win, hauling in yet another top-five recruiting class for 2022, according to the On3 Consensus, while also filling in the gaps left by players in Georgia’s the seemingly never-ending Georgia draft class.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Alabama Football Player Arrested On Sunday Night

A University of Alabama football player was reportedly arrested on Sunday. According to multiple reports, Alabama defensive back Elias Ricks, who transferred into the Crimson Tide program from LSU, was arrested in Mississippi. On3 had some details on the reported charges:. Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested in Laurel, Miss....
LAUREL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Athens, AL
Local
Georgia College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

Ranking The 3 Most Likely Schools For Arch Manning

Few college football recruitments, if any, have been as closely watched as Arch Manning’s. The five-star quarterback is the No. 1 recruit in the country for 2023 and, as the nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, is even more followed than the typical No. 1 recruit. Where is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The University Of Alabama#Afca#Sec#Cfp
The Spun

2 Veteran NFL Quarterbacks Released This Weekend

Two veteran NFL quarterbacks were released following the conclusion of the draft earlier this weekend. The 2022 NFL Draft from Las Vegas, Nevada ended on Saturday. Rounds four through seven took place on Saturday afternoon. Following the 2022 NFL Draft, two veteran quarterbacks were released by their respective teams. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy