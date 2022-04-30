ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Nakobe Dean reveals he was never told he needed surgery

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OEPJf_0fP9K2Oa00
Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

When the 2022 NFL Draft got underway on Thursday night, many expected former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean to be a late first-round pick. That did not prove to be true, and he was not even selected in Round 2 on Friday night. In the end, Dean fell to the third round and was selected with the No. 83 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The reason for Dean’s fall on NFL Draft night was concerns with his injury history. But after Dean finally heard his name called, he revealed that he was never told he needed any sort of surgery for his injuries. As he awaited his selection, the reports that were coming out about him were “nerve-racking,” according to NFL Network’s James Palmer.

“Nakobe Dean said it was nerve-racking to see the reports that were out there,” Palmer said. “How they were effecting his mother and costing him money, but said he’s still truly blessed. He has never been told that he should have surgery during this process.”

The Eagles weren’t concerned about Dean’s injury history when they took him in the NFL Draft

Despite the reports circulating around Dean, some of which included concerns for an injury to his pectoral muscle, the Eagles took a chance on Dean and hope that he will be a vital part of their defense for years to come. Dean played through injuries at Georgia and was a key part of the Bulldogs’ National Championship victory last season.

After selecting Dean in the NFL Draft, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said that Dean is expected to be on the field when rookie camp begins in Philadelphia.

“People had concerns, but Nakobe Dean is going to be on the field for rookie mini camp,” Roseman said.

In three years at Georgia, Dean totaled 168 tackles with 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), seven passes defended, and three forced fumbles. Ahead of the NFL Draft, NFL analyst Lance Zierlein broke down Dean’s game and was impressed overall.

“Explosive, three-down linebacker with the demeanor and quickness to become a volume tackler while holding down third-down duties at a high level,” wrote Zierlein. “Dean’s play recognition is a work in progress, which limits reaction time and forces him to deal with more blockers than he’ll see as he gains more experience. Quick feet and plus agility will bring him to ball-carriers at a high rate but a lack of size and length means he’ll need to fine-tune his approach as a tackler to make sure he finishes what he starts.

“He might lack measurables, but he has the toughness and technique to see a boost in his performance once his play becomes more proactive.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Fans Are Shocked Over 1 Player Going Undrafted

There are always some big names who go undrafted in the NFL Draft, but this year, one name seems to stand out. Former Clemson Tigers star wide receiver Justyn Ross seemed like a lock to be a top 10 pick at the start of his college football career. Ross looked...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Cut Monday: Fans React

A veteran NFL running back is hitting the open market on Monday morning. According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons have parted ways with veteran running back Mike Davis, who’s now set to hit free agency. Davis, 29, was informed on Monday morning that he is being released. The move...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

After just one season in Dallas, Damontae Kazee is reportedly heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday night, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler shared that the veteran DB is expected to sign a contract with the black and yellow. Tweeting, “Free agent safety Damontae Kazee is signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Yardbarker

Kayvon Thibodeaux News

Kayvon Thibodeaux would very much like to wear the jersey number he did at Oregon — No. 5 — with the New York Giants, but it’s currently spoken for. Kicker Graham Gano has owned the number since signing with the Giants in 2020, but did briefly negotiate with safety Jabrill Peppers last year.
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Steelers are receiving high marks for their performance in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his final draft for Pittsburgh, general manager Kevin Colbert found the Steelers their quarterback of the future, great value on a talented defensive lineman and bolstered the team’s receiving corps. First, the Steelers chose...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Nfl Draft
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Thinks Cowboys Got A “Steal” In Fifth Round

At least one NFL Draft analyst believes the Cowboys found a late-round gem on Saturday. After Dallas selected LSU linebacker Damone Clark 176th overall in the fifth round, ESPN’s Matt Miller reacted to the pick on Twitter. Saying, “Dallas getting Damone Clark feels like a steal.”. Seemingly the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

LSU 5-Star Efton Reid Makes His Transfer Decision

When former LSU five-star big man Efton Reid put his name in the transfer portal, he instantly skied to the top of many program’s boards. On Sunday, the gifted seven-footer announced his decision to leave the Tigers in favor of the Bulldogs. Reid is taking his talents to Gonzaga.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

With the 2022 NFL Draft officially in the books, teams can now look back on their selections and trades and see how they performed. Focusing on the Dallas Cowboys, America’s Team was able to make nine draft picks – ranging from No. 24 overall to No. 193 – and add some talent in certain areas.
ARLINGTON, TX
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan McAdoo enters transfer portal

The UNC Basketball program is losing another player to the transfer portal this offseason. On Saturday, walk-on guard/forward Ryan McAdoo entered the transfer portal as he looks to find a new home as a grad transfer. McAdoo was a preferred walk-on for the Tar Heels and is the son of former UNC standout and NBA Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo. McAdoo spent one season at Florida Gulf Coast before joining UNC for his final three. In 2021-22, McAdoo played in 7 games and averaged two minutes per game in his appearances as part of Blue Steel. North Carolina G/F Ryan McAdoo has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/wJBCXOZYpQ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 30, 2022 McAdoo was on scholarship for the past two seasons for the Tar Heels but with the recruiting class coming in and the return of four of five starters, he would have had to stay as a walk-in instead. Now, he can find a new home and hopefully earn some more playing time. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ex-College Basketball Player Lands An NFL Tryout

Hundreds of athletes are landing deals with NFL teams this weekend, many of whom were drafted, while plenty more were not. Not many of them played college basketball, though. One did – former Clemson basketball player Naz Bohannon. The ex-Tigers college basketball player will get an opportunity with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
On3.com

A.J. Brown details how relationship with Jalen Hurts will help Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles made a massive trade during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, acquiring wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans, and quickly signed him to a four-year contract extension. The deal will bring Brown and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts together, as the two have been close friends throughout their careers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy