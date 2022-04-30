2022 NFL Draft: Nakobe Dean reveals he was never told he needed surgery

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

When the 2022 NFL Draft got underway on Thursday night, many expected former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean to be a late first-round pick. That did not prove to be true, and he was not even selected in Round 2 on Friday night. In the end, Dean fell to the third round and was selected with the No. 83 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The reason for Dean’s fall on NFL Draft night was concerns with his injury history. But after Dean finally heard his name called, he revealed that he was never told he needed any sort of surgery for his injuries. As he awaited his selection, the reports that were coming out about him were “nerve-racking,” according to NFL Network’s James Palmer.

“Nakobe Dean said it was nerve-racking to see the reports that were out there,” Palmer said. “How they were effecting his mother and costing him money, but said he’s still truly blessed. He has never been told that he should have surgery during this process.”

The Eagles weren’t concerned about Dean’s injury history when they took him in the NFL Draft

Despite the reports circulating around Dean, some of which included concerns for an injury to his pectoral muscle, the Eagles took a chance on Dean and hope that he will be a vital part of their defense for years to come. Dean played through injuries at Georgia and was a key part of the Bulldogs’ National Championship victory last season.

After selecting Dean in the NFL Draft, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said that Dean is expected to be on the field when rookie camp begins in Philadelphia.

“People had concerns, but Nakobe Dean is going to be on the field for rookie mini camp,” Roseman said.

In three years at Georgia, Dean totaled 168 tackles with 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), seven passes defended, and three forced fumbles. Ahead of the NFL Draft, NFL analyst Lance Zierlein broke down Dean’s game and was impressed overall.

“Explosive, three-down linebacker with the demeanor and quickness to become a volume tackler while holding down third-down duties at a high level,” wrote Zierlein. “Dean’s play recognition is a work in progress, which limits reaction time and forces him to deal with more blockers than he’ll see as he gains more experience. Quick feet and plus agility will bring him to ball-carriers at a high rate but a lack of size and length means he’ll need to fine-tune his approach as a tackler to make sure he finishes what he starts.

“He might lack measurables, but he has the toughness and technique to see a boost in his performance once his play becomes more proactive.”