Knox County Commission Pre-Primary Campaign Financial Disclosures
4 days ago
Early Voting is done, Tuesday is the Primary Election Day, Go to your assigned Voting Precinct between 8 am to 8 pm to cast your vote or be a loser and do not have a reason to complain. The Pre-Primary Campaign Financials were due on Tuesday April 26. So,...
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
MARSHFIELD – The town has a new select board member after Lynne Fidler beat incumbent Chris Rohland in a three-way race in Saturday's municipal election.
Fidler won 46% of the vote with 962 ballots cast in her favor over Rohland's 851, or 41%. Joe Pecevich came in last with 281 votes.
Rohland was running for a second term on the...
(Des Moines, IA) — All three Republicans competing for the chance to run against Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne in the fall oppose abortion under any circumstance — but all three say it should be the states that regulate abortion, not the US Congress. Candidate Nicole Hasso, an insurance executive from Johnston, accuses Planned Parenthood of putting abortion clinics in black communities to “control the population” and says, “where’s the outrage in that?” Candidate and current Bondurant state senator Zach Nunn says if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe-V-Wade, Democrats will try to pass a federal law on abortion rights. Candidate Gary Leffler, a construction consultant from West Des Moines, says it’s absolutely critical that states decide abortion policy. The candidates made their comments during a debate hosted by WHO/TV.
