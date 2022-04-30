ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Knox County Commission Pre-Primary Campaign Financial Disclosures

By BHornback
brianhornback.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Voting is done, Tuesday is the Primary Election Day, Go to your assigned Voting Precinct between 8 am to 8 pm to cast your vote or be a loser and do not have a reason to complain. The Pre-Primary Campaign Financials were due on Tuesday April 26. So,...

Related
Patriot Ledger

Zoning chair ousts selectman in Marshfield's town election

MARSHFIELD – The town has a new select board member after Lynne Fidler beat incumbent Chris Rohland in a three-way race in Saturday's municipal election. Fidler won 46% of the vote with 962 ballots cast in her favor over Rohland's 851, or 41%. Joe Pecevich came in last with 281 votes.   Rohland was running for a second term on the...
Western Iowa Today

District 3 GOP Congressional Candidates Oppose Abortion in All Circumstances

(Des Moines, IA) — All three Republicans competing for the chance to run against Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne in the fall oppose abortion under any circumstance — but all three say it should be the states that regulate abortion, not the US Congress. Candidate Nicole Hasso, an insurance executive from Johnston, accuses Planned Parenthood of putting abortion clinics in black communities to “control the population” and says, “where’s the outrage in that?” Candidate and current Bondurant state senator Zach Nunn says if the US Supreme Court overturns Roe-V-Wade, Democrats will try to pass a federal law on abortion rights. Candidate Gary Leffler, a construction consultant from West Des Moines, says it’s absolutely critical that states decide abortion policy. The candidates made their comments during a debate hosted by WHO/TV.
DES MOINES, IA

