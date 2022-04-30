ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Book signing set May 8 for local author at Browseabout

Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe osprey have made their way back to the Cape Region, and Chris Fedorka Tomalin will return to Browseabout Books from 12 to 2 p.m., Sunday,...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Linda E. Best-Nowakowski, devoted to family businesses

Linda E. Best-Nowakowski lost her brave fight with cancer Saturday, April 30, 2022. She is now healthy and well, enjoying the company of her parents, niece, nephew, and a host of aunts, uncles, and friends that have gone before her. Linda was born to Alfred G. Best, Sr. and M....
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Colorful Visitor

An orchard oriole pays a visit to Tim Stuchlik’s hummingbird feeder in search of refreshment. “Several other males joined in, but there was no sign of any of the brightly colored yellow females with their group,” said Tim. “To satisfy them, I put out a cut orange and an orange suet cake, but neither tickled their fancy like the hummingbird sugar water. Hopefully, they'll stick around and come on back for a taste of orange soon.”
LIFESTYLE
Cape Gazette

Cape Gazette

Ocean City Springfest, Opening of Funland in Rehoboth Beach Headline This Weekend's Events Calendar

If you didn't already know it was the spring season at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, then this week's "Weekender Blog" should leave no doubt whatsoever. But before we continue, we'd like to extend our best wishes for a special Mother's Day Weekend to all the great moms out there! Here's to a fun and memorable time with your loved ones this Sunday, May 8.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Horace H. Best Jr., Millsboro resident

Horace H. Best Jr., 67, of Millsboro, passed away Friday, March 4. 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Horace H. Best Sr. and Dorothy L. Best. Horace is survived by his daughter, Kim Best; and his son, Horace Best-Emmett (Jess); his two sisters, Judy Daniels and Mary Coale; as well as three grandchildren.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth-Dewey chamber to host Councilman Mark Schaeffer May 11

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a general membership luncheon for 12 p.m., Wednesday, May 11, at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats in Rehoboth Beach. Guest speaker Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer will discuss his approach to affordable housing in Sussex County and its effect on the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth history lecture to focus on Commodore Shock May 12

The Rehoboth Beach History Lecture Series will continue its schedule of monthly gatherings Thursday, May 12, when local historian Paul Lovett will discuss Commodore William H. Shock’s important influence on Rehoboth Beach development in the 19th and 20th centuries.. Shock was famous for his service during the Civil War....
Cape Gazette

Garden center gallery features pottery by Deborah Bryant

The Little Garden Gallery at Inland Bays Garden Center welcomes potter Deborah Bryant and her unique beach tabletop pieces just in time for Mother’s Day gift giving, at 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford. Bryant is a ceramic artist who works from her home in Bishopville, Md. The theme of...
Cape Gazette

Mill Pond Garden open for Mother’s Day tours

Mill Pond Garden will celebrate Mother’s Day with visitors from 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday, May 8, sharing an abundance of flowering bulbs, roses, rhododendrons, azaleas, clematis and much more. Tickets, available at millpondgarden.com, are $15 to admit a vehicle with up to six visitors. Visitors will likely see...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

We’re Celebrating Mother’s Day the Mulligan’s Pointe Way!

It’s finally May! We’ve had a wild and eclectic Spring; the weather has been a bit indecisive, but we’ve tried to enjoy the warmth and sun when we can. With one short month before Summer, we have a lot to look forward to! But until then, we’re still making the most of Spring, and this week that means celebrating the most important woman in our lives: Mom. We’re celebrating Mother’s Day the Mulligan’s Pointe way, and that means amazing music, dancing all night long, and a perfect brunch your mother will love. Come treat your mother like the queen she is, this weekend at The Pointe!
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Botanic Gardens offers free Mother’s Day admission with food donation

Delaware Botanic Gardens is introducing new ways to enjoy the delights of spring. Ray Sander, Delaware Botanic Gardens president, said, “We are celebrating Go Public Gardens Days May 6-15, as we continue to create a flagship public botanic garden in Dagsboro at Pepper Creek for all to enjoy.”. He...
Cape Gazette

Paul Kares: A Concert for the Kids

Join us for an amazing night of food, libations and music to benefit the culinary and musical arts. Milton Theatre – Freedom Boat Club – Accent on Travel – Dogfish Head Beer – Paul Cullen Wines – Quest Adventures – Pilots Assoc.
MILTON, DE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Cape Gazette

Cape Spirit introduced during emotional Lewes meeting

Emotions ran high at the April 27 meeting of the Lewes Public Art Committee, as members of Art in Bloom and the committee clashed over a 20-foot-tall permanent sculpture proposed for Canalfront Park. Cape Spirit would be made of marine-grade stainless steel and weigh about 2,200 pounds. Various concerns led...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Pressing Strings at The Room at Cedar Grove Wed. May 4th

Paul Cullen’s intimate “The Room at Cedar Grove” is a true listening/concert room where you get the ultimate musical experience plus 4 course wine dinner with every show. Located in Lewes, West of route one, this hidden gem has already hosted world class performers like Robert Randolph, Jeffrey Gaines, Erin Dickins of Manhattan Transfer, Tony Levin of Peter Gabriel and International recording artist Robbie LaBlanc, to name a few.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

‘Cool dude’ James VanSciver connects with Cape High kids

For a man who told his wife when he retired he’d do anything but substitute teach, educator James VanSciver can’t seem to stay out of the classroom. In fact, VanSciver has held eight long-term sub positions at Cape High in the past three years. Throughout them all, he hasn’t missed a day and has made more than 80 calls to parents and grandparents, including those of sophomore Andrew Racz, to chat about their students.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Just Listed! “In-Town” Rehoboth. Meticulously Renovated 2 Bedroom Condo. Sold Furnished & Ready for Summertime Fun! Call Mike Kogler: (302) 236-7648.

Offered at $575,000. 409 Rehoboth Ave #D-24, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Rarely offered coastal sanctuary in one of Rehoboth’s premier condo buildings. Positioned for easy access to all the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Cape Henlopen State Park, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. Walk to the beach & all outdoor amenities Rehoboth has to offer. The perfect year-round beach retreat that is designed for relaxed living. Sold fully furnished, this meticulous and totally renovated 2-bedroom unit offers a custom kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, under-cabinet lighting, breakfast bar with 5 stools, tile and wood flooring throughout, plantation shutters, custom closets, and a large balcony for family and friends to gather. Ready for summertime fun.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes Historical Society appoints Andrew Lyter as executive director

The board of trustees of the Lewes Historical Society is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew J. Lyter as its new executive director, effective immediately. Lyter was promoted from his current position as director of interpretation and curator of maritime history for the historical society. Lyter curated the society’s current exhibitions of Jacob Jones – Lewes’ Own, at the Ryves Holt House on Second Street, and Breaking Britannia’s Grasp, at the Cannonball House on Front Street.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Christine Rogers, loved animals

Christine (Chris) Rogers of Millsboro passed away Monday, March 21, 2022. Born Nov. 30, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Lucille and Frank Rogers, Chris later moved with her family to Sparta, N.J. While Chris was always a proud native New Yorker, she believed Sparta to be the most beautiful place in the world, and cherished each time she was able to go back and visit.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Starry Starry Night held at Delaware Technical Community College

Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus held its annual Starry Starry Night gala with a Grecian theme April 30. The event featured an extended cocktail hour, dinner, entertainment and dancing to the sounds of ABBA tribute band Dancing Dream, a New York City-based touring act that electrifies its audiences with popular hits from Mamma Mia!
DELAWARE STATE

