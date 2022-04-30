POLL: What do you think of the Cardinals selecting Cameron Thomas?

The Arizona Cardinals finally addressed the edge rusher position by way of two third round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft. The first, San Diego State’s Cameron Thomas, was selected 87th overall.

The 6-foot-4 edge rusher had 20.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks during his final season with the Aztecs. According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas had 77 pressures in just last season, which was second amongst FBS edge rushers.

Thomas is a pro-ready player who should be able to contribute this season. The Cardinals have yet to add a big name edge rusher following the loss of Chandler Jones, so Thomas will certainly have his opportunities to play early and often.

What do you think of the Cardinals’ selection? Vote in the poll and sound off in the comment section.

