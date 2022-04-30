Remaining draft picks and needs for the Cardinals on Day 3

The NFL draft will begin its third and final day Saturday at noon ET (9 a.m. Arizona time). The Arizona Cardinals, who have traded many of their Day 3 picks in recent trades, do not have a lot of draft capital left.

The Cards sent this year’s fourth-round pick in a trade up for cornerback Marco Wilson last year. They also packaged their fifth-round pick in their midseason acquisition of tight end Zach Ertz. While the team certainly doesn’t regret losing those picks to acquire two starters, they are likely going to be limited on what they can do on day three.

So far, the Cardinals have added two playmakers in Marquise Brown and Trey McBride. They added two edge rushers in the third round, with the hope that at least one of them can help fill the void from the loss of Chandler Jones to the Raiders.

The team would be wise to look into adding to the cornerback room. It was a point of weakness down the stretch last season, and while they’ve added former first-rounder Jeff Gladney, they would be wise to add another young defensive back.

Another position to take a swing on with those late picks would be the offensive line. Four of the five positions are set as of now but right guard certainly remains a mystery. Throwing another draft pick into the mix would be good for competition come training camp.

With that in mind, here are the remaining draft picks the Cardinals have going into day three:

Round 6 – 201 overall

Round 6 – 215 overall

Round 7 – 244 overall

Round 7 – 256 overall

Round 7 – 257 overall

