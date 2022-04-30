ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell Fashion Collective returns to the runway this Saturday

By Mark H. Anbinder
14850.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two years of canceled or virtual shows, the Cornell Fashion Collective returns to the runway with its first outdoor fashion show, and the first in-person spring show since 2019. The long-planned March 2020 show was...

www.14850.com

Comments / 0

