Galveston, TX

Tongue-tie issues normally begin at birth

 4 days ago

Tongue-tie is a condition that’s present at...

Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Shares How Much Avocado To Eat To Boost Your Heart Health

The quantity of love the world has for avocados is immeasurable, but according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), we've found a little more to love about the creamy green in fruit in the last two decades. The U.S. consumption of avocados per capita has tripled over the last two decades and we've all reaped the health rewards of the many slices of avocado toast we've consumed. But if you're wondering if your love for avocados translates to actual heart health, the answer may just be yes, according to a new study.
HEALTH
womenworking.com

Warning About Different Blood Pressures in Right and Left Arms

A significant difference in blood pressure in your right and left arm could indicate a serious health issue. According to Harvard Health, British researchers looked at results from 20 studies where blood pressure was measured in both of each participant’s arms. People with a difference of 15 points were twice as likely to have peripheral artery disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciencealert.com

Not All Kinds of Alcohol Are Equally Bad For Body Fat, Study Suggests

Drinking beer and spirits is linked to elevated levels of visceral fat – the harmful type of fat that is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and other health complications – whereas drinking wine shows no such association with levels of this harmful fat and may even be protective against it, depending on the type of wine consumed.
DRINKS
Parade

12 Signs Your Burping Is Excessive—And What You Can Do About It

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation’s best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report’s annual “America’s Best Hospitals” survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. If you chug a can of...
HEALTH
deseret.com

People are taping their mouths shut for better sleep. Does it really work?

Mouth taping is a new trend with skyrocketing popularity, thanks to TikTok. But some doctors are saying it could be hurtful rather than helpful. Mouth taping is known for being an easy home remedy to treat mouth breathing, snoring or sleep apnea, according to a study published in the journal Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery. By taping the mouth closed with skin-safe tape, mouth-breathers have no choice but to breathe through their noses.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Health
MedicalXpress

On Nutrition: Don't be embarrassed to put prunes into your grocery cart

Why is it that, real or not, we tend to reject things that associate us with being old? Case in point: A little over two decades ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a petition to allow prune producers to market their product as "dried plums." They hoped the new designation might help remove any stigma for those who think prunes are only for grandparents.
CALIFORNIA STATE

