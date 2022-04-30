ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilarious! See Promo Reel from the ’80s for New Orleans’ Westbank

By Bristol
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You have to admit, the '80s were pretty awesome! I look back at some of the things we did and wore and realize how incredibly cheesy we were. But we didn't care how silly we looked, we were rocking it!. Now, on with the story. I'm pretty sure the...

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
HipHopDX.com

Rihanna 'Crying Nonstop' As She Cancels Baby Shower Following A$AP Rocky's Arrest

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport as he and Rihanna were returning from Barbados for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting. According to The Sun, a source close to the couple says the very pregnant Rihanna has been extremely emotional in the wake of the incident. The couple was supposedly expected to hold a baby shower on Wednesday night (April 20) but was canceled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Monica Poses For Correctional Facility Photos With C-Murder

Jefferson Parish, LA – R&B darling Monica has a relationship with Corey “C-Murder” Miller that stretches back decades. The couple dated when the veteran singer was just a teenager and purportedly got back together after she finalized her divorce from NBA star Shannon Brown in 2019. But...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
HipHopDX.com

First Female MC Sha-Rock Explains Boosie Badazz Instagram Love: 'He A Real One'

Exclusive – Hip Hop pioneers and architects too often get dismissed by the younger generations as “old” or “washed up.” But that is far from the case. The culture’s most revered MCs are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s — including Nas, JAY-Z, Kanye West and Public Enemy’s Chuck D — and are as vital as ever, touring, winning Grammy Awards and pumping out albums.
INTERNET
99.9 KTDY

NASA Chimes in on Massive Fireball, Sonic Boom Over Louisiana

NASA has chimed in on the dozens of reports of a fireball (and the sonic boom that accompanied it) that appeared over portions of Louisiana and Mississippi. According to a report from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, "numerous" reports of a huge fireball falling from the sky came in from concerned residents of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LAFAYETTE, LA
WJTV 12

Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing may have fled to south Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae focuses on a suspect who got away, leading authorities on a multi-agency manhunt. Authorities are searching for Union Parish work-release inmate Bruce Causey, 48, of Baton Rouge. On Thursday, April 12, 2022, first responders were dispatched to Foster Farms, a chicken processing […]
MONROE, LA
WLBT

Mudbug Festival performer drops out after arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Laine Hardy, who was scheduled to perform at the Mississippi Mudbug Festival on Friday, is no longer on the billing. Hardy turned himself in to LSU Police Department in Baton Rouge on Friday. Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce said refunds will be available at the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘American Idol’ winner cancels weekend Mississippi concert after Louisiana State University Police launch investigation

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy has canceled his performance at this weekend’s Mississippi Mudbug Festival after turning himself in to the Louisiana State University Police. Mississippi State Fairgrounds officials said refunds are available to those who bought tickets to Hardy’s concert. Hardy posted a statement on Facebook...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Brings Out 50 Cent To Perform "Many Men" In NYC

It's been a huge year for Lil Durk so far. He earned his first #1 album with 7220, which recently returned to the top spot. And the amount of support for his catalog is reflected in his live shows. The rapper is currently on a nationwide tour in support of his latest album, and he tapped in with many heavy hitters to join him on stage as guest appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

