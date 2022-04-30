ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Make a T-Shirt of Your Last Text: Which of These Text Messages Would You Wear?

By cclements
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"You Have to Wear Your Last Text on a T-Shirt. What Does it Say?" is what we asked Lafayette online. We read everything from sweet to not safe for work. Everything from "Menopause sucks." to "Ok my love. I hope you have a great day". Here are what some...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, LA
KPEL 96.5

Ten Gifts Your Mother Will Love For Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is ten days away, and if you haven't gotten a gift yet we have some great ideas for you that your mom will love. If you're still thinking about what to get Mom this year, a recent poll shows that mothers really appreciate the personal stuff. Ten Gifts...
CELEBRATIONS
KPEL 96.5

Mom’s Response to Endless Toddler Questions Goes Viral

Children are the traffic cops of our lives. With the extension of a tiny little hand, they can bring our entire world to a crashing halt. Sometimes they're reaching out for love and affection. Sometimes they are reaching out the precious hand just to see if you'll stick to it. Yeah, raising little ones is rewarding and sticky at the same time.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Apartment Therapy

This Amazon-Favorite ‘Tickle Me’ Plant Actually Moves When You Touch It (and Makes the Perfect Mother’s Day Gift!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Flowers are a classic Mother’s Day gift that also adds a touch of beauty to the home space. Plus, they’re an easy way to show your favorite lady you care: There’s a seemingly endless variety to choose from, no shortage of places to find them, and as long as you don’t wait until the last minute, a potted plant or floral arrangement can be as simple as picking it up. However, if you’re looking for a way to make flowers more interesting for a plant-loving mother, then you don’t need to search very far. Amazon shoppers have been snagging this Tickle Me Plant Mother’s Day Gift Set for a surprising plant gift that’s fun for the whole family and won’t break the bank.
GARDENING
KPEL 96.5

Try Doing Three Little Things Each Day to Enrich Your Life

I don't care who you are. At some point, you've felt overwhelmed and unable to get anything done! It doesn't matter what's got you blocked. Life can get a little wild at times. When most people get overwhelmed, they shut down and things around the house start to slide, making you even MORE overwhelmed! It's a nasty little circle.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy