Born in London, Tremain, 78, published her first novel, Sadler’s Birthday, in 1976. In 1989, Restoration was shortlisted for the Booker prize and went on to become a film and a play. Her awards include the 1999 Whitbread novel of the year for Music and Silence, and the 2008 Orange prize for fiction for The Road Home. Last year, she published her 16th novel, Lily. She lives in Norfolk with her husband, the biographer Richard Holmes, and has a daughter.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO