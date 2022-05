Chicago White Sox catcher Reese McGuire is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. McGuire is moving to the bench after starting the previous two games. Yasmani Grandal is shifting to catcher and hitting fifth, while Jose Abreu is at designated hitter. Gavin Sheets is starting on first base and batting fifth. Adam Engel is entering the order to bat seventh and play right field.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO