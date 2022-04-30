ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta National champion Anna Davis, 16, delivers eagle-birdie-par finish to make cut in LPGA debut

By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FrGjn_0fP8wXQj00

Anna Davis knew as she stepped onto the 16th tee at Palos Verdes that a change of strategy was in order. The 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion was 4 over for the tournament and two shots outside the cut line in her first LPGA start at the inaugural Palos Verdes Championship presented by Bank of America.

“I knew that I obviously had to make something happen to make the cut,” said Davis, who is playing on a sponsor exemption. “I knew that I had to be kind of aggressive going into the last few holes.”

Davis, 16, reached the par-5 16th in two and made a 40-foot putt for eagle to vault up the leaderboard.

“Like I knew it had to go in and I made it,” said Davis, “so that was cool.”

She then set out to play more conservatively on the last two holes but wound up with a bonus birdie on the 17th hole to give herself a cushion. Davis’ eagle-birdie-par finish over the last three holes put her in a share of 52nd for the tournament at 1 over. She shot 71-72 in her first two rounds on the LPGA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuS4h_0fP8wXQj00
Anna Davis hits a shot during the first round of the Palos Verdes Championship presented by Bank of America. (courtesy of LPGA)

Hannah Green holds a three-shot lead over the field at 9 under with No. 1 Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee and Megan Khang in a four-way tie for second.

Davis’ chill vibe and signature bucket hat helped make her a popular champion at Augusta. The high school sophomore is currently ranked 47th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Aside from last week’s Monday qualifier on the LPGA, this is her first competitive start since winning the ANWA.

Davis tees off at 9:20 a.m. local time alongside Xiyu Lin.

“It was my goal to make the cut so I’m glad that I could do that,” she said. “Yeah, it’ll be cool to play this weekend.”

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Marilynn Smith Arizona Women’s Senior Open, featuring Pat Bradley, Sandra Palmer and Rosie Jones, raises scholarship money and helps fill LPGA void

With the LPGA and Epson Tours off this week, it’s fun to shift focus to the Marilynn Smith Arizona Women’s Senior Open and Scholarship Fund. Twenty-four two-person teams will compete for a $30,000 purse May 3-4 at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, in a scramble and four-ball format. Teams include LPGA and World Golf Hall of Famer Pat Bradley/Barbara Moxness, Sandra Palmer/Brandie Burton, Rosie Jones/Lisa DePaulo, Pat Hurst/Wendy Ward, and sisters Dina and Danielle Ammaccapane.
MESA, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rory McIlroy signs multi-year contract extension with TaylorMade Golf

Rory McIlroy signed a long-term equipment extension with TaylorMade Golf, the company announced Tuesday without providing details. The current World No. 7 first signed with TaylorMade in 2017 and has used the Carlsbad, California-based company’s clubs and golf balls ever since. TaylorMade announced the extension as being multi-year without disclosing how long.
CARLSBAD, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every 2022 Kentucky Derby horse name, ranked

The 2022 Kentucky Derby is here later in the week, so you’re probably searching for betting advice. If so, you’ve come to the wrong place. This is the post that we’ve done in the past seven years, in which we rank the thoroughbreds by the horse names, which will help casual bettors pick their favorite.
PETS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Performers of the Week powered by Rapsodo: Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech

The Big 12 is arguably the best conference in the nation for men’s college golf and Ludvig Aberg emerged as its champion. The Texas Tech junior earned player of the week after claiming medalist honors at the Big 12 Championship following a bogey-free 3-under 69 in the final round at Whispering Pines Golf Club to win the individual title at 8 under by two shots.
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy