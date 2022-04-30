ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Man Killed, Two Seriously Injured In Minnesota Crash Involving Alcohol

By Luke Lonien
 3 days ago
Marshall, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person has died and two more are seriously hurt after a crash in southwest Minnesota Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol's report indicated that one of the drivers had alcohol in his system at the time of the wreck. The incident occurred just...

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

