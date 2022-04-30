ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge Will Offer Cash To Families In Poverty Using COVID Relief Funds

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge will be the first city in the country to offer cash payments to every family living in poverty.

Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui is planning to use almost $22 million of COVID relief funds to expand the city’s RISE pilot program. Soon, any family under 200% of the federal poverty level will get $500 a month for about a year and a half.

The RISE initiative is designed to help low-income families reach economic stability.

“Our commitment has always been to find a way to expand the impact of RISE and ensure that all families living in poverty in our city would similarly receive cash assistance,” said Mayor Siddiqui at the State of the City Address. “Particularly in light of the ongoing effects of the pandemic, which we know disproportionately affect low-income residents and residents of color, this historic allocation will help put families on a path to economic stability.”

Billy P
2d ago

it's called wealth redistribution. they've been talking about since comrade Biden got in. they tax the he'll out of the working person and give it to the people who sit on their front stoop in their pajamas all day while we pay their rent on top of that

