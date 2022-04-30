ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Striking Teachers Shut Down Port Of Oakland; Longshoremen Honor Picket Line

By Da Lin
 3 days ago

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Hundreds of teachers, parents, students and their supporters took the streets of Oakland Friday for a one-day strike, dramatically voicing their anger at the school district’s consolidation plans.

They even brought work to a halt at the busy Port of Oakland as unionized longshoremen honored a picket line at the front gates and went home instead of reporting for their evening shift.

“We’re all going to go home,” said Bob Pohl, a longshoreman and a member of ILWU Local 10. “We’re going to lose a day’s pay, but it’s worth losing a day’s pay for the cause.”

Among the picketers was eight-year-old Isadora Karjian, a student at Manzanita Seed Elementary, who was with her parents. Her resolve reflected the mood.

“I will hope that this will teach OUSD that they shouldn’t mess with us,” the young girl said.

Pohl and fellow longshoreman were honoring the picket lines and supported the teachers, saying they have a common goal: Stop privatization of public resources.

The teachers want to stop school closures and prevent more charter schools from opening. The longshoremen want to stop the Oakland A’s from building a ballpark at the Howard Terminal.

“United we stand, divided we fall,” Pohl said. “You know, it’s solidarity issue.”

“The Port of Oakland is public land, just like OUSD property is public land,” said Marika Iyer, an English and Ethnic Studies teacher at Oakland High School.

Oakland Unified will close or merge 11 schools in the next two years. Officials claim they are facing a multi-million-dollar budget deficit, partly because the district has way too many schools. Compounding the issue is the fact that the district has lost about 15,000 students in the last 20 years.

District officials said it has about 80 schools serving 33,000 students. They pointed out Fremont Unified, for example, has roughly half the schools and more students, 42 schools with about 34,000 students. San Jose Unified has 41 schools serving 30,000 students and Stockton Unified has 48 public schools and 35,000 students.

But strikers claimed the issue was more than mere numbers.

“Most of the schools are in our neighborhoods,” said Timothy Killings, an OUSD educator and parent. “When you close them down, students have to walk miles to go to new schools. And majority of the schools are Black schools.”

KTVU FOX 2

Oakland residents keep driver alive by putting out flames until fire crew arrives

OAKLAND, Calif. - A driver in Oakland is still alive because of the daring people who jumped to help Saturday. Oakland Fire Department said they responded to the crash on Market & Stanford in North Oakland just before 8 p.m. where a man trapped in a car engulfed in flames had to be extricated using the jaws of life. A firefighter on scene said surrounding residents used home fire extinguishers, hoses, and bottles of water to keep him alive until they arrived.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: BART Board Votes to Reinstate Temporary Mask Mandate Through July 18

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The BART Board of Directors on Thursday morning voted to reinstate a temporary mask mandate that will remain in effect into July, according to transit officials. KPIX 5 Reporter Anne Makovec, who was following the meeting online, tweeted about the vote shortly after 11 a.m., saying that the mandate will remain in place through July 18. BREAKING: The BART Board just voted to re-instate a temporary mask mandate until July 18. Staff will have masks on hand to give to anyone who doesn't have one. More at noon. @KPIXtv @CBSNBayArea @SFBART #BART — Anne Makovec (@AnneKPIX) April 28, 2022 The...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

High-Speed Rail Between San Jose, Central Valley Receives Final EIR Certification

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – High-speed rail between San Jose and the Central Valley took a step closer to becoming reality after the final environmental impact report was certified Thursday. In a unanimous vote, the High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors approved the 90-mile section stretching from Diridon Station in San Jose to Merced. “Today’s approval represents another major milestone and brings us one step closer to delivering high-speed rail between the Silicon Valley and the Central Valley,” Authority CEO Brian Kelly said in a statement. “The Authority is poised to make the vision of high-speed rail in the Bay Area a...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

COVID-19 Transmission Rates on the Rise in Bay Area

COVID-19 transmission rates are back up to the medium level in some Bay Area counties, according to the CDC. In San Mateo County, the positivity rate is near 6% with nearly 800 new cases in the past day, but what they’re not seeing is the ICU hospital beds filled with COVID patients for the most severe cases.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco to Boost Pay for Preschool Teachers, Child Care Workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The City of San Francisco will pay $60 million annually as part of a new initiative into early education programs. People who run these early education programs, both private and public say it’s extremely difficult recruiting, hiring, and retaining preschool teachers. They believe this boost is much needed for more than just the teachers. Nesanna Lee works full-time as a preschool teacher. She’s been doing this for more than 30 years. “A lot of us really like working with children but we have to choose between what we like and what we can live on,” said Lee. Lee rides...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
