LEXINGTON (CBS) — Wilson Farm in Lexington has added an expansive pick-your-own tulip field this year. 160,000 bulbs and 42 varieties were imported from Holland and Canada and planted last fall. “This is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this here allowing the public in our fields,” general manager and vice president of Wilson Farms Lauren Wilson told WBZ-TV. “I’m 5th generation. It’s been in the family since 1884. They came over from Ireland. My grandfather was one of the first people in the United States of America to actually import from Holland. He was one of the first...

LEXINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO