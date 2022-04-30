ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have a seat outside [plant-baked] on 7th Street

By Grieve
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, [plant-baked] added two benches — made from some discarded plywood — outside the small to-go...

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
New York City, NY
Man stabbed to death over game prize in New York City Dave & Buster’s restaurant

A man has been stabbed to death in a fight over a game prize in a New York City branch of popular arcade-themed restaurant Dave & Buster’s, according to authorities.Allen Stanford, 39, died on Saturday night after getting into an argument with Jesse Armstrong, 41, inside the third-floor games room at the restaurant in Manhattan’s Times Square, the NYPD said.The incident unfolded at around 10.44pm when Mr Stanford had turned in his winning tickets and was reaching for a prize on a top shelf, a restaurant employee told NY Daily News.The victim accidentally knocked a drone off the shelf onto...
Best 25 beaches in the U.S.: Two NYC boroughs have beaches that made the list

Summer is quickly approaching and that means making trips to relax and lounge at the beach. But not all beaches are created equal, according to Travel + Leisure, which rounded up the top 25 best beaches in the United States. It found the top beaches using criteria that defines the perfect beach, like the sand, the waves, the level of seclusion, the public transportation and accessible parking, the boardwalk, the activities, and even the amount of shaded trees.
Loud thunder wakes up half The Bronx and NYC

Bronxites and residents across New York City and even New Jersey were awoken by a loud, ground-shaking boom this morning around 6AM. Many residents were caught off guard given the fact that thunderstorms weren't in the forecast, just rain, especially given the fact that many were still sleeping snuggly in their beds.
URGENT CASTING: 3 Paid Hudson Valley, NY Casting Opportunities

Heidi Eklund Casting just put out a number of awesome opportunities to get in front of the camera here in the Hudson Valley. Whether you are looking to enjoy a day at a theme park, you are a Shakespearean actor, or you are looking to get yourself out of debt, I recommend reading below.
Massive blaze tears through dim sum restaurant in Manhattan’s Chinatown, six firefighters hurt

A massive blaze tore through a dim sum restaurant in Manhattan’s Chinatown, lasting six hours and leaving six firefighters injured, FDNY officials said Sunday. The fire erupted inside Dim Sum Palace on Chatham Square near the Bowery at 11:45 p.m. Saturday, FDNY Assistant Chief Tom Currao said. “When the first units arrived they were faced with a very heavy fire on the first floor, Currao said. ...
Your Post Office Will Make a Special Pick up New York

Prices are going up everywhere. I really can't believe how fast my food bills have almost doubled. I am hoping when seasonal stuff from our local farmers returns to our grocery stores, we may see a bit of a price reduction but I am not going to count on it.
People's Ball held Sunday night at Brooklyn Public Library

NEW YORK -- Monday is the annual Met Gala, considered one of the biggest events in fashion.But on Sunday night, New Yorkers were able to show off their own red carpet style at the People's Ball in Brooklyn.CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on all the looks at the Brooklyn Public Library in Prospect Heights.FLASHBACK: Met Gala Makes Big Return Following Pandemic HiatusHundreds of celebrities will walk the Met Museum steps for the fashion party of the year come Monday night. But on Sunday, everyday New Yorkers were giving the stars a run for their money.They served up looks inside the library.The People's...
Harlem bakery establishes National Rugelach Day

NEW YORK - Friday, April 29, marked the inaugural National Rugelach Day, in celebration of the small sweet bites.Rugelach have a history as rich as their taste, and the dessert has transcended culture. The treats are traditionally Jewish, but the pastry chef behind the holiday is a Black man, Alvin Lee Smalls."I've been baking it for 50 years, so I feel that everybody should know about it," Smalls told CBS2's Jessi Mitchell when she asked why he thought the dessert deserved praise.Rugelach is a tasty pastry filled with fruit or chocolate, usually with nuts. Smalls first discovered rugelach while training in the bakery at New York Presbyterian Hospital."I asked the chef to give me a try," Smalls said. "Everything was from scratch then."Smalls would not reveal his secret ingredients, but he said the key lies in the dough. He has been buying the same brand flour, butter and cream cheese for decades, ensuring his customers receive the quality they crave."Cook the raisin to make it plump, sweet," he told me. "Inside moist, outside flaky."You can visit Lee Lee's Bakery on West 118th Street between Frederick Douglass and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevards.
Philadelphia’s Largest Outdoor Restaurant, Liberty Point, Opens Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is making history as the city’s largest outdoor restaurant in modern history opens for business on Tuesday. Eyewitness News stopped by Liberty Point on Columbus Boulevard ahead of its grand opening and ribbon cutting. The restaurant is five years in the making and seats up to 1,400 people. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liberty Point (@libertypointphilly) The family-friendly spot has three levels of food, drinks, and live entertainment. The first level is also dog friendly.

