CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. — A loud noise that was heard by residents in areas of Mississippi has been confirmed as a meteor.Watch the video above. "After multiple reports of a loud sound (Wednesday) morning across a portion of our state, (the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency) has confirmed with NASA it was a fireball that caused the noise," MEMA officials said in a Facebook post. "We are told the meteor ran parallel to the Mississippi River."

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO