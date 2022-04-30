ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlOEZ_0fP8huQh00

The Los Angeles Angels (14-7) continue their 4-game set with the Chicago White Sox (7-12) Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Angels vs. White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.

L.A. won the series opener 5-1 Friday thanks to a bullpen day where the Angels relievers outdueled Chicago’s and White Sox SP Lucas Giolito. L.A. RF Taylor Ward stayed hot Friday, hitting 3-for-5 with 1 HR, 1 double and 2 RBIs.

The Angels are on a 6-game winning streak whereas the White Sox has lost nine of 10 games and back-to-back.

Angels at White Sox projected starters

LHP Jose Suarez vs. RHP Vince Velasquez

Suarez (0-1, 5.54 ERA) earned a no-decision in L.A.’s 7-6 win versus the Baltimore Orioles Sunday. He hurled 4 1/3 IP, allowing 3 ER on 4 H, 2 BB and 1 HR with 6 K. This is Suarez’s first start against the White Sox in his four major league seasons.

Velasquez (0-2, 6.75 ERA) got roughed up in Chicago’s 9-2 loss at the Minnesota Twins April 23. He went 3 1/3 IP, surrendering 5 ER on 8 H, 1 BB and 2 HR with 6 K. Most of Velasquez’s career has been in the NL, and this is his first start versus L.A. in eight major league seasons.

Angels at White Sox odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Angels +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | White Sox -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Angels -1.5 (+160) | White Sox +1.5 (-200)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Angels at White Sox picks and predictions

Prediction

Angels 5, White Sox 4

LEAN ANGELS (+100) only because they are hotter team and Velasquez is a starter I like to fade, and the White Sox having him in the rotation is certainly one of their weak spots.

However, Suarez has poor pitching peripherals as well, and neither bullpen is very reliable. So the Over is my favorite bet in the Angels-White Sox meeting Saturday.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for $15 OFF a Draft Prep or full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 4/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

PASS because I don’t like the Angels -1.5 (+155) enough to sprinkle on their RL. Also, I wouldn’t bet L.A.’s ML and Chicago’s RL in the same game.

BET the OVER 8.5 (-130) because each starter grades in the bottom 15th percentile or worse in exit velocity, hard-hit rate, expected ERA, expected wOBA and expected slugging percentage, according to Statcast. Plus these starters have a combined 2-4 O/U record on the season.

Furthermore, the White Sox lineup has hit lefties well this season: Chicago ranks ninth in wOBA, sixth in wRC+ and fifth in hard-hit rate against left-handed pitching, per FanGraphs. While L.A.’s lineup is first in both wRC+ and wOBA and fifth in WAR versus all pitching.

BET 1 unit on the OVER 8.5 (-130).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Umpire Chad Fairchild apologized to Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt for missing a strike call

Angel Hernandez could learn a thing or two from Chad Fairchild here. On Monday, in the middle innings of the New York Mets game versus the Atlanta Braves, pitcher Chris Bassitt had Dansby Swanson in a 2-2 count with two outs. Bassitt delivered what seemed to be a strike at first glance, as he even started walking off the field after retiring the side, but umpire Fairchild called the pitch a ball, extending the inning to the surprise of… well everyone!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Houston Astros OF Michael Brantley Not in Saturday's Lineup

Michael Brantley is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Houston Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Brantley is in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He was scratched from the game Friday due to the protocols and remained out Saturday. There is no word as to whether Brantley tested positive for COVID-19 or was in close contact with someone who did. Brantley is in the clubhouse before the game, which may seem to signal that he could be available off the bench should the Astros need him. Chas McCormick is leading off and playing left field while Jose Siri is batting ninth and playing centerfield.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Bears undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but the Chicago Bears aren’t finished building their 90-man roster. The Bears will be looking to bring in some undrafted free agents that didn’t hear their name called during the draft. Bears general manager Ryan Poles will looking to bring in some...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Velasquez
Person
Lucas Giolito
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA May 2 playoff breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews the NBA’s two-game playoff betting card Monday, May 2. Monday’s Bet Slippin’ NBA playoff betting slate:. Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat. Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns. Bet Slippin’ Monday playoff bets:. Miami Heat -7.5...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr. invited to compete in draft combine

Rutgers Scarlet Knights senior Ron Harper Jr. has been reportedly invited to compete in the 2022 NBA draft combine, according to Adam Zagoria of NJ Advance Media. The draft combine will run May 16-22 and feature executives and scouts from all 30 teams in Chicago, Illinois. Teams each year submit a list of the players they would like to see invited, typically those with the highest odds of getting drafted.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears' updated roster following 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and the Chicago Bears have welcomed 11 new rookies to the fold. General manager Ryan Poles turned six draft selections into 11 on draft weekend, where he found some immediate starters in second-round picks cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker. Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and punter Trenton Gill could also contribute significantly as rookies.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The Angels#The Los Angeles Angels#The Chicago White Sox#Tipico Sportsbook#L A Rf#The White Sox#Nl#Usa Today Sports Scores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Former UNC guard Cole Anthony back in Chapel Hill working out

The NBA offseason is here for the teams that failed to make the playoffs and that also means it’s a time where multiple former UNC basketball players return to Chapel Hill to workout in the summer months. That’s the case for former North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony. The current Orlando Magic guard just finished up his second season in the NBA. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 16.3 points per game this season in 65 games (65 starts). He averaged 31.7 minutes per game and shot 39.1 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three. He also added 5.4 rebounds and 5.7...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

St. John's junior Julian Champagnie invited to 2022 NBA draft combine

St. John’s junior Julian Champagnie has reportedly been invited to compete in the 2022 NBA draft combine, according to Zach Braziller of the New York Post. The draft combine will run May 16-22 in Chicago, Illinois, and feature executives and scouts from all 30 teams. Teams each year submit a list of the players they would like to see invited, typically those with the highest odds of getting drafted.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy