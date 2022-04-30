New Kenosha County Center arboretum showcases tree diversity

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee officials broke ground on the land that will become the Bucyrus Commons in Fall of 2022. The event took place at 10 a.m. at 11th and Madison on Monday, May 2. This space will be the second project funded by a $2 million dollar donation from the Bucyrus Foundation. In February of 2020, the company committed the money as a gift to South Milwaukee. It's all in an effort to help transform the downtown area. $1.5 million was dedicated to the renovation of 1919 12th Avenue and $500,000 was to be put toward a public space at 11th and Madison Avenue.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO