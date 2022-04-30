ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

New Kenosha County Center arboretum showcases tree diversity

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtension Kenosha County marked Arbor Day on Friday with the debut of a new feature on the Kenosha County Center grounds, aimed at educating the public about the importance of tree diversity and the many species that can survive and thrive in our climate. The Kenosha County Prairie &...

Fox11online.com

Wisconsin family finds rare plant not seen in 90 years

(WLUK) -- You never know what you may find while out hiking in Wisconsin. Ben Redding and his family were out hiking at a state natural area in Sauk County last summer and rediscovered a population of the rare maidenhair spleenwort not seen at the site in 90 years. Redding...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

17 Wisconsin counties to be treated for spongy moth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 17 Wisconsin counties will begin to get treated for spongy moth starting in mid to late May. Spongy moth, formerly known as gypsy moth are an invasive species that defoliate many kinds of trees and plants which can cause them stress and potentially death. In an attempt to slow their spread, treatment efforts will be focused in western Wisconsin, where spongy moth populations are beginning to build.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

2 Wisconsin counties move into 'high' COVID-19 category

MADISON (WLUK) -- Two counties in western Wisconsin have moved into the "high" category of COVID-19 transmission. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map showed Barron and Rusk counties in the "high" category as of Friday. At that level, the CDC recommends people wear face coverings in public indoor locations.
WISCONSIN STATE
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning – Walworth and SE Rock Co. in Wisconsin

National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan WI 600 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin... Southeastern Rock County in south central Wisconsin... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sharon, or 7 miles north of Poplar Grove, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Walworth, Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien, Como, Richmond, Springfield, Abells Corners, Tibbets, Allens Grove, Millard and Delavan Lake.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Intersection in downtown Woodstock to close for months as crews construct a roundabout

An intersection in downtown Woodstock was closed down Friday as crews begin months-long construction on a roundabout, city officials said. The roundabout is being constructed at the intersection of Lake Avenue, Madison Street and South Street in Woodstock. The closure is scheduled to remain in place until December 1 but could open sooner if the […]
WOODSTOCK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kyle Rittenhouse juror list obtained by FOX6 News

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - We are learning new information on the jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The list obtained by FOX6 includes jurors who were both selected and excused. Twenty jurors were selected -- 11 women and nine men. Twelve of the jurors were from Kenosha, four from Pleasant...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

South Milwaukee officials break ground on Bucyrus Commons

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee officials broke ground on the land that will become the Bucyrus Commons in Fall of 2022. The event took place at 10 a.m. at 11th and Madison on Monday, May 2. This space will be the second project funded by a $2 million dollar donation from the Bucyrus Foundation. In February of 2020, the company committed the money as a gift to South Milwaukee. It's all in an effort to help transform the downtown area. $1.5 million was dedicated to the renovation of 1919 12th Avenue and $500,000 was to be put toward a public space at 11th and Madison Avenue.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Crews begin work on $12.9 million in construction projects in McHenry County

Transportation officials said that crews have begun work on $12.9 million in road construction projects in McHenry County that will be finished by early fall. The projects include intersection safety improvements and roadway paving, according to McHenry County Division of Transportation Public Information Officer Christopher Grask. Crews will be installing...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
News Break
Politics
Q985

Popular Wisconsin Farmer’s Market Returns To Action For Season

Grab your grocery bags and get ready to shop because a popular Wisconsin farmer's market is getting ready to open for the season. I'm starting to see signs of spring after a long cold winter. The temperatures are getting warmer, the sun is out more, and the flowers are starting to come up. It all puts me in a much better mood.
BELOIT, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc council to consider repeal of firearms ban

OCONOMOWOC — Tonight, the Common Council is set for a first reading to potentially repeal a ban on concealed carrying weapons within municipally-owned buildings during its 7:30 p.m. meeting. Alderman Matt Rosek told Conley Media in March that he would be bringing the issue up to the council. “It’s...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WDIO-TV

NAMI Wisconsin expanding to Northern Wisconsin

Mental health cases have increased since the start of the pandemic and now there’s mission to bring more resources to northern Wisconsin. NAMI Wisconsin has reported that resources are lacking in Northern Wisconsin. They are now trying to expand some of their programs to more areas in that region.
WISCONSIN STATE

