KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the NFL draft having filled all of their biggest holes particularly on the defensive side of the ball. They addressed that area with cornerback Trent McDuffie and defensive end George Karlaftis in the first round, safety Bryan Cook in the second and linebacker Leo Chenal in the third. They also landed help for Patrick Mahomes in the form of Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round and Kentucky offensive lineman Darrian Kinnard, who many viewed as a Day Two talent but who fell to Kansas City in the fifth round.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO