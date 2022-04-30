Attending the Masters with the Gazette is always a hole-in-one

It’s tough to point to a golfer with a more decorated resume than Annika Sorenstam. Her 72 LPGA Tour wins place her third all time, and her 10 major titles rank fourth. She’s a World Golf Hall of Famer and an ESPY winner. She was one of the first female members of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, and she’s won a Presidential Medal of Freedom.
A record request and presence. The 150th edition of The Open (the oldest major in golf with the first edition dated 1860), scheduled from 14 to 17 July in Scotland, is already a record before even starting. The numbers are clear. Here there are. The Open, numbers. 290,000 spectators will...
This week's Wells Fargo Championship is a unicorn, moving for one year from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte (which hosts the Presidents Cup in September) to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm outside of Washington, D.C. Rory McIlroy, coming off a red-hot final round at Augusta National, is looking to defend his 2021 Wells Fargo title with Abraham Ancer (last year’s runner-up) also in the field. Recent winners of this event teeing it up also include Max Homa, Jason Day, Brian Harman, James Hahn and Rickie Fowler.
If you didn't already know it was the spring season at the Delaware and Maryland beaches, then this week's "Weekender Blog" should leave no doubt whatsoever. But before we continue, we'd like to extend our best wishes for a special Mother's Day Weekend to all the great moms out there! Here's to a fun and memorable time with your loved ones this Sunday, May 8.
You don't have to go to Hawaii to find a great beach. Well, you can — or you can stay right here in Maryland.Not only is Ocean City Beach a good beach, it's among the 25 best in America, TravelAndLeisure.com says.Privacy, accessible parking, boardwalk and public transportation are just some of the …
Rehoboth Art League announced local artist Fred Dylla will teach a white-line woodcut class from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Wednesday, May 16 to 18. White-line woodcut printing was invented over a century ago in Provincetown, Mass. This unique art form produces full-color prints from a single carved wood block.
The Little Garden Gallery at Inland Bays Garden Center welcomes potter Deborah Bryant and her unique beach tabletop pieces just in time for Mother’s Day gift giving, at 38320 Muddy Neck Road, Frankford. Bryant is a ceramic artist who works from her home in Bishopville, Md. The theme of...
Randy Holland's motto for life was “Your life is your message.”. And what a far-reaching message he has left behind to those who were fortunate enough to know him. Those who attended the April 30 celebration of his life received a true insight into a man who was equally passionate about the law and Delaware history as he was about his family and friends.
SALISBURY, Md. — Local star Jay Copeland continues on the show American Idol. On Sunday nights show, the Salisbury native sang remember me from the movie Coco, that is because last nights theme was Disney related. Now he is in the Top 7! 47ABC spoke with Jay to see what it is he’s learned the most as he endures such an awesome experience. Which is you have to be strong.
Harriett Elizabeth Smith departed this life Friday, April 22, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Obie and Dorothy Myers. She was educated in the Catholic School System in Philadelphia. Upon moving to Washington D.C., Harriett became a secretary at Blue Cross Blue Shield. She worked her...
Mill Pond Garden will celebrate Mother’s Day with visitors from 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday, May 8, sharing an abundance of flowering bulbs, roses, rhododendrons, azaleas, clematis and much more. Tickets, available at millpondgarden.com, are $15 to admit a vehicle with up to six visitors. Visitors will likely see...
Emotions ran high at the April 27 meeting of the Lewes Public Art Committee, as members of Art in Bloom and the committee clashed over a 20-foot-tall permanent sculpture proposed for Canalfront Park. Cape Spirit would be made of marine-grade stainless steel and weigh about 2,200 pounds. Various concerns led...
I know there are some folks who don’t believe in global warming, but it is not a religion, it is a scientific fact, and I know it’s true because I have seen the results. I can understand a coal miner in West Virginia not wanting to see his way of life and livelihood disappear, but that is going to happen. The oil industry is also going away.
For a man who told his wife when he retired he’d do anything but substitute teach, educator James VanSciver can’t seem to stay out of the classroom. In fact, VanSciver has held eight long-term sub positions at Cape High in the past three years. Throughout them all, he hasn’t missed a day and has made more than 80 calls to parents and grandparents, including those of sophomore Andrew Racz, to chat about their students.
Starbursting - This is a catchall column with just too many things coming at me too fast, not the least of which are multiple muppets from my past who came up to the fence at a game and said, “You don’t know who I am, do you?”. The...
Wayne Player will be able to watch The Masters again, but he will just have to do it from home. That’s because the son of Gary Player has been banned from Augusta National and therefore, The Masters, after a marketing stunt gone wrong. It happened last year when The...
SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury wants citizens to join together on top of the parking garage in Downtown Salisbury Wednesday evening to make a video cheering on Salisbury’s favorite American Idol Jay Copeland. Filming will get underway at 6:30, so come ready to cheer and support...
