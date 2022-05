The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the few teams looking for a head coach after they finally parted ways with Frank Vogel. Vogel was able to lead the Lakers to a title in 2020 but dealt with a rash of injuries and an ill-fitting roster this past season. The front office immediately dismissed Vogel and now has the tough task of replacing him in the coming weeks and months.

