TAVARES — Eustis is playing for the ‘ship! And so is South Sumter. The Panthers watched a four-run lead slip away, but regrouped and scratched out the winning run with a dramatic of steal of home for a 6-5 win against Mount Dora on Tuesday in a Class 4A-District 10 semifinal contest at the...

EUSTIS, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO