Detroit, MI

‘Mathbomb’ helps break down the Detroit Lions’ Day 2 draft selections

By Chris Perfett
Pride Of Detroit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been eyeballing the draft up and down, and with two days in the books, the Lions have taken four players in the top 100 of the 2022 NFL Draft. We’ve been live over on Twitch for the first two days, and we’ve had plenty of guests stopping in to talk...

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Eli Manning Sparked Arch Manning Rumors This Week

Arch Manning is believed to be down to six schools. The No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country is believed to be considering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas. Manning, a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was linked to Notre Dame this week, thanks to his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLive.com

Michigan basketball signee Jett Howard named MVP of all-star game

Competing against some of the most talented high school basketball players in the country, Michigan signee Jett Howard had the best performance of all. The incoming freshman and son of head coach Juwan Howard was named MVP of the Iverson Classic, held Saturday in Memphis, after scoring 20 points to lead his team to victory.
MEMPHIS, MI
The Spun

Report: Browns, Rams Agree To Cornerback Trade

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t been able to make many selections in this year’s draft, but they did just acquire a veteran cornerback. Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Rams are trading for cornerback Troy Hill from the Cleveland Browns. This will mark his second stint with Los Angeles.
CLEVELAND, OH
On3.com

Green Bay Packers: Final 2022 NFL Draft grade is in

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing a number of positions of need throughout the weekend. Coming out of the draft, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter is high on the Packers haul from draft weekend, and that is reflected in his final draft grades. Reuter...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Detroit Lions 2022 UDFA tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is over and the Detroit Lions have selected a total of eight players, bringing their roster to 87, leaving three open UDFA spots. This page will be updated with UDFAs that agree to terms with the Lions. Lions 2022 Draft Class:. Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE. Jameson Williams,...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit’s Longtime Wife, Allison

The football season is always a busy time for the Herbstreit family, but moving forward in 2022, it will be even more amped up than usual. Kirk Herbstreit added another big job to his responsibilities this year, as he will be an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday night NFL broadcasts. Kirk will do this in addition to his college football duties for ESPN.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

