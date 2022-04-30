ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Torvill and Dean being honored by Ice Theater of New York

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, considered the trailblazers of modern ice dance, will be honored May 9 by Ice Theater of New York.

The 1984 Olympic champions whose free dance to Ravel’s “Bolero” stretched far beyond the rigid parameters of their sport — and altered it forever — will be recognized during the 35th anniversary of the ice theater.

A gala at Sky Rink, Chelsea Piers, will include an award ceremony co-chaired by renowned Olympic coaches Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Jayne and Christopher at our 35th anniversary gala,” said ITNY Founder and artistic director Moira North, “not only for their breathtakingly original — and sport-changing — Olympic gold medal performance, followed by many others, but also for their continuing, always highly creative contributions to our skating world, most recently the acclaimed television series, `Dancing on Ice.′

“Expect the unexpected from Torvill and Dean, and you’ll never be disappointed. Who better typifies the ideals and goals of Ice Theatre than Jayne and Chris?”

Ice Theatre of New York’s mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. It raises funds for its artistic and outreach programming for at-risk youth in New York City. ITNY was the first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

ITNY’s season performances on May 6, 7 and 9 will include ensemble, junior ensemble, and guest artists.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

‘St. Elsewhere’ actor ‘Bridget Loves Bernie’ actor, David Birney, dies at 83

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA — David Birney, a television and Broadway actor known for roles in “St. Elsewhere” and “Bridget Loves Bernie” died Friday in his Santa Monica home at the age of 83, according to the New York Times. His life partner, Michele Roberge, told the New York Times that he died from Alzheimer’s disease. He is survived by his children, Kate, Mollie, and Peter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Meg Ryan to Direct and Star Alongside David Duchovny in Rom-Com ‘What Happens Later’

When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless in Seattle icon Meg Ryan is set to dust off her ’90s rom-com roots and will direct and star in What Happens Later alongside David Duchovny. The film — based on the play Shooting Star by Steven Dietz, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside fellow playwright and novelist Kirk Lynn and Ryan — is described by the filmmakers as an “evolved and nostalgic take on the romantic comedy.”More from The Hollywood ReporterEthan Hawke's Paul Newman/Joanne Woodward Tribute 'The Last Movie Stars' to Screen in Cannes ClassicsCannes: Danish Star Trine Dyrholm Joins 'Birthday Girl' From 'Papillon' DirectorCannes Adds Two More...
MOVIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

878K+
Followers
427K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy