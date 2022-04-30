ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Mistakes You Didn’t Know You Were Making With Your Protective Style

By Danielle Bennett
Our hair is amazing.

Whether it is a stop-and-stare silk press or a sexy twist out, there isn’t much we can’t do with it. But, sometimes this freedom comes at a hefty price.

Textured hair is as delicate as it is flexible; and protective styling offers a much-needed break from the tugging, pulling and manipulation of everyday wear-and-tear.

However, tucking hair out of sight shouldn’t mean it’s out of mind. Surely, protective styles are super convenient, but improper care poses some of the greatest threats to our hair and scalps.

Ahead are five of the most common pitfalls and how to avoid them.

1. Neglecting Your Natural Hair and Scalp

Hair care’s cardinal rule is oftentimes the most overlooked: healthy hair starts with a clean scalp. Regular shampooing and conditioning treatments are critical.

2. Applying Too Much Tension

The repeated or ongoing trauma from styles that are too tight triggers inflamed, swollen follicles (more commonly known as “braid bumps”) and traction alopecia.

3. Styles That Are Too Heavy

The weight of hair additions must always marry the natural density and strand strength of our own, natural hair. Those that are too big or too long induce enormous strain and breakage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zqqwe_0fP8VQM900

4. Leaving In Your Protective Style Too Long

While those viral videos on how to make protective styles last longer are impressive, the excess buildup and matting becomes a breeding ground for bacteria and hair loss. Depending on the style, an average maximum wear time of ten weeks is recommended.

5. Skipping Regular Trims

A light dusting every ten to twelve weeks safeguards against thinning and breakage.

Danielle Bennett, a hairstylist of 19 years, is the owner of The Executive Lounge, a hair salon that caters to businesswomen, located in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. She specializes in natural hair care, haircuts, color, hair weaving and is certified in non-surgical hair replacement and hair extensions with the Great Lengths, Hairdreams and Invisitab hair companies, the leaders in hair additions. Danielle partners with her clients to provide customized services, while she pampers them with luxury products and professional, private accommodations. “The Executive Lounge is your home away from home; it is a tranquil, modern sanctuary where you matter. Your time is valued and your opinion counts. Why? Because you deserve it.” - Danielle Bennett

ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

