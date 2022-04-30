ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Coach Cass Show on ‘The Ultimatum’

By Donika Lleshi
Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emNOj_0fP8VM4T00

This week, Coach Cass breaks down Netflix’s, The Ultimatum. Does this new social experiment push love, romance and relationships to the next level or is it just a bust? Tune in to hear Coach Cass’ take!

The Coach Cass Show offers up real talk on love, dating, and relationships. Listen in, every Saturday, as a bestselling author and certified Love Coach, Dr. Casandra “Coach Cass” Henriquez, helps guests from all walks of life learn how to get out of their own way and journey towards the love they desire.

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Just Introduced Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton to a Special Guy in Her Life

The Season 14 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is just days away, but lucky for you, Bravo Insider is here to give you a first look at the May 1 episode. The first look has it all, as we get an inside glimpse of what Kenya Moore's Dancing with the Stars rehearsals were like, and Kenya spills the tea to Kandi Burruss and newly minted peach holder Marlo Hampton about her special bond with dance pro Brandon Armstrong.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ultimatum#Love Coach
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What Happened to Jonah on '7 Little Johnstons'? Delta 8 Is No Joke

Since March 2015, TLC fans have watched Trent and Amber Johnston, along with their five children, navigate life as a family of little people on 7 Little Johnstons. The Johnston kids have practically grown up before viewers' eyes. It makes sense, then, that fans were curious to learn more when Trent and Amber received a scary phone call from their eldest child. So what happened to Jonah Johnston?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Jay-Z and Beyoncé crossing a picket line to party shows how shallow celebrity activism really is

Much of the energy that erupted after the murder of George Floyd seems to have been hijacked by a brand of “antiracism” overconcerned with microaggressions, with representation in film and media, and with interpersonal relationships. It’s a framework that largely ignores economic inequality, or the potential for strategic, organised struggle. Instead, the emphasis is placed on the insistence that if we just make white people nicer and encourage them to do better through a combination of demanding, begging or cajoling – all the while obsessively documenting a catalogue of personal privileges between individuals based purely on whether they are “white”, “black” or “brown” – that we are “doing the work”.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

41K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy