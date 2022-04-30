The Coach Cass Show on ‘The Ultimatum’

This week, Coach Cass breaks down Netflix’s, The Ultimatum. Does this new social experiment push love, romance and relationships to the next level or is it just a bust? Tune in to hear Coach Cass’ take!

The Coach Cass Show offers up real talk on love, dating, and relationships. Listen in, every Saturday, as a bestselling author and certified Love Coach, Dr. Casandra “Coach Cass” Henriquez, helps guests from all walks of life learn how to get out of their own way and journey towards the love they desire.