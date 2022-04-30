ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Joshua Ezeudu's impressive versatility has Giants in full bloom love

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPXBe_0fP8VFtO00

The New York Giants selected North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu with the 67th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. It was a bit of a surprise pick for fans and followers as Ezeudu was projected to be a Day 3 selection. Even he was taken aback by the news.

“It’s very surreal,” Ezeudu said of being drafted. “You think about it so much, but until it actually happens, it kind of shocks you. I was speechless. As soon as I heard my name called, I just let it all out.”

The Giants love the 6-foot-4, 308-pound Ezeudu’s versatility as he can play both guard and tackle.

“History of playing multiple spots on the offensive line. He’s got guard-tackle flex,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said of Ezeudu on Friday night. “We’ll bring him in — not going to say exactly where we’re going to start him, but we like the versatility that he can play guard, he can play tackle, compete to start probably inside, with outside flex.”

Ezeudu not only played multiple positions on the line at UNC, he was sometimes moved around during games, and even during drives.

“He’s impressive,” continued Schoen. “It’s rare. I was fortunate enough to see him play live twice this year, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. He’s a big man, and it’s impressive. Again, he could play multiple spots not only on a week-to-week basis but within a game, within drives. So, it’s very impressive, and he’s an outstanding kid. You guys will like getting to know him.”

The Giants now have a glut along the offensive line — a mixture of some holdovers, a few veteran free agents and now Ezeudu and first rounder, Evan Neal.

Ezeudu will get a chance to compete for a roster spot and if Schoen is right, he’ll end up being a valuable cog in the Giants’ revamped unit.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL draft picks 2022: Analysis for every selection

TAMPA, Fla. -- The 2022 NFL draft is being held Thursday through Saturday and every Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft pick will be analyzed here. The event is being held on the Las Vegas Strip in the area adjacent to Caesars Forum two years after it was initially scheduled. The 2020 draft was turned into a virtual event because of COVID-19.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
NESN

David Ortiz Welcomes Patriots Sixth-Round Draft Pick To New England

It’s not everyday your childhood idol gives you a shoutout out Twitter, but for Chasen Hines, that’s exactly what he got on Sunday. The New England Patriots drafted the LSU guard in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hines had a passion for baseball growing up. He wore the No. 34 and looked up to MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two more Huskers enter Transfer Portal

Two more Huskers have announced that they will be joining wide receiver Latrell Neville in the transfer portal. In addition, defensive lineman Chris Walker and outside linebacker Damian Jackson have shown up in the transfer portal. Jackson was one of the more remarkable stories of recent memory in the Husker program. He was a former Navy SEAL who had never played football before arriving in Lincoln. “I think just being in the military and being part of the SEAL program just really instills in you how to be a really good teammate,” Jackson said last year. “I think a lot of the...
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Vikings trading up for Akayleb Evans

Did anyone really think general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah wasn’t going to address the defensive side of the ball in the 2022 NFL draft?. The Minnesota Vikings general manager has basically acknowledged offense is the team’s bread and butter with four of his first five selections coming on the defensive side of the ball. Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans was the pick at No. 118 after a trade with the Cleveland Browns.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Free Agents#American Football#The New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Bears undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but the Chicago Bears aren’t finished building their 90-man roster. The Bears will be looking to bring in some undrafted free agents that didn’t hear their name called during the draft. Bears general manager Ryan Poles will looking to bring in some...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: Initial grades for each pick they made in the 2022 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2022 NFL draft playing by a set of new rules and they came out with one of the best hauls in the league. By sticking to their plan, Seattle was able to double up on prospects at four critical positions for the modern game. Overall, they picked a fine group of athletes that should help rebuild their roster after the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The post-draft, still-too-early 2022 NFL power rankings

Two-hundred-and-sixty-two brand new players found their way onto NFL rosters, at least temporarily, in the 2022 NFL Draft. Hundreds more have earned training camp invitations and modest, unguaranteed deals as undrafted free agents. That infusion of talent will serve as the foundation for playoff runs across the league. There are...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos draft results: View the team's 2022 draft class

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton made nine selections in the 2022 NFL draft this weekend. Here’s a quick look at the team’s draft class. The Broncos did not address right tackle or inside linebacker in the draft, perhaps a sign that the team is confident in Billy Turner and Jonas Griffith going into the 2022 season. Besides OT and LB, though, Denver did check off needs at pass rusher, TE, CB, DL and returner.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Biggest winners, losers from the 2022 NFL draft

After three days full of surprise picks, shocking developments, and a truckload of trades, the 2022 NFL draft is finally complete. Just like free agency, the draft can give every fan base the chance to hope for better results for the upcoming season, thanks to the addition of new talent for their favorite team. That said, not every team takes full advantage of their opportunities, leaving fans and analysts alike scratching their heads.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 4-star WR Jurrion Dickey commits to Oregon Ducks

A blue-chip player has joined the Oregon Ducks 2023 recruiting class. On Monday evening, 4-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey announced that he will be committing to the Ducks and heading to Eugene to play his college ball. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 WR in the 2023 class, and the No. 59 player overall. Just last week, Dickey released a top-5 that included Oregon, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Penn State. However, it has been felt that he was strongly leaning towards the Ducks for some time now, with multiple Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports landing him...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA 2K22, NHL 22, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass

NBA 2K22 (Cloud + Console) – the official basketball game. Trek to Yomi (all platforms) – side-scrolling, black-and-white, action-adventure. Citizen Sleeper (all platforms) – open-ended depression RPG. May 10:. Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair (all platforms) – murder investigation visual novel. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (all platforms) –...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy