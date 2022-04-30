Joshua Ezeudu's impressive versatility has Giants in full bloom love

The New York Giants selected North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu with the 67th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. It was a bit of a surprise pick for fans and followers as Ezeudu was projected to be a Day 3 selection. Even he was taken aback by the news.

“It’s very surreal,” Ezeudu said of being drafted. “You think about it so much, but until it actually happens, it kind of shocks you. I was speechless. As soon as I heard my name called, I just let it all out.”

The Giants love the 6-foot-4, 308-pound Ezeudu’s versatility as he can play both guard and tackle.

“History of playing multiple spots on the offensive line. He’s got guard-tackle flex,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said of Ezeudu on Friday night. “We’ll bring him in — not going to say exactly where we’re going to start him, but we like the versatility that he can play guard, he can play tackle, compete to start probably inside, with outside flex.”

Ezeudu not only played multiple positions on the line at UNC, he was sometimes moved around during games, and even during drives.

“He’s impressive,” continued Schoen. “It’s rare. I was fortunate enough to see him play live twice this year, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. He’s a big man, and it’s impressive. Again, he could play multiple spots not only on a week-to-week basis but within a game, within drives. So, it’s very impressive, and he’s an outstanding kid. You guys will like getting to know him.”

The Giants now have a glut along the offensive line — a mixture of some holdovers, a few veteran free agents and now Ezeudu and first rounder, Evan Neal.

Ezeudu will get a chance to compete for a roster spot and if Schoen is right, he’ll end up being a valuable cog in the Giants’ revamped unit.