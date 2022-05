Video games are expensive - but then, for console users at least, it’s always been so. It wasn’t unusual to see new Mega Drive and Super Nintendo releases in the early 1990s retailing for over £50, with some going as high as £70; and even before that you’d be lucky to get much change from swapping a couple of twenties for an 8-bit Master System or NES cart. The switch to disc-based games did bring prices down somewhat in the mid-1990s, as the PlayStation took on the Saturn and came out on top - but the current generation of PS5 and Xbox Series X has put us firmly back at that £60-70 price point for the latest titles.

