ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Victim in Balcony Bar shooting was targeted, source says

By Britney Dixon
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SvEOa_0fP8RLKa00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Six people were hospitalized after gunfire rang out at Balcony Bar & Cafe in Uptown Friday night.

According to police, just before 10:30 p.m. two groups were involved in a shootout in the 3200 block of Magazine Street.

NOPD searching for burglar who targeted a car in City Park

A source within the NOPD confirmed the target of the drive-by shooting was 23-year-old Nairobi Davis, a suspect in an October double homicide . When the group of men in the car started shooting, Davis’ associates fired back,

Four women and one other man were hit. The victims range in age from 23-35 years old, Davis being the youngest. All six of them sustained gunshot wounds to the lower body.

The four women were taken to the hospital by EMS.

A Balcony Bar worker told WGNO News off camera, he saw Davis and the other man get in a car that was waiting for them. Police said, that was how the pair got to the hospital.

“I live in a parish outside there. I do not go there anymore,” said a man, that asked to remain anonymous and was born and raised in New Orleans.” I do not eat in New Orleans because of the danger that it presents.”

Uptown has become the latest target for violent crimes.

A man was found shot and killed on 2nd Street Thursday night. Two women “terrorized” the staff in a nearby bar April 23.

Neighbors continued to blame city leadership for the spiking crime rate.

“Guys like [Councilman Joe] Giarrusso, who thinks he knows a lot about things, [Councilwoman Helena] Moreno that has no idea what’s going on on the West Bank,” that same man said. “These are the people that have situations they can’t do anything about because they are afraid to not get re-elected.”

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Balcony Bar Cafe#Nopd#Ems#Wgno News
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WGNO

WGNO

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy