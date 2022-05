SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo will meet tomorrow to discuss the future of the "Ran" sculpture in civic league park. According to the city council agenda, on May 3, the council will decide if the sculpture will be torn down. The “Ran” sculpture was designed by John Raimondi and constructed of Corten Steel with the help of Central High School students in 1979.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO